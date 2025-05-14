Chesky’s X post, his first in five months, quickly caught fire, racking up 1.8 million views and over 1,000 comments.

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky has hinted at what could be a major overhaul — or perhaps just a light refresh — at the homestay and holiday rental giant, building anticipation among investors and fans ahead of the company's announcement on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow we're unveiling Airbnb's next chapter," Chesky said in an X post at 8:05 pm ET on Monday.

The post, his first in five months, quickly caught fire, racking up 1.8 million views and over 1,000 comments on the platform at the time of writing.

Naturally, the internet had opinions.

A popular X account named Mr. Frog jokingly asked, "A hotel chain???"— a wink at Airbnb's original disruptor roots.

Another curious user turned to Grok, X's in-house AI, for clues. Grok answered that it could be AI-powered customer service, revamped Experiences, and new marketplace and checkout tools.

Chesky didn't spill much more, but past interviews offer a few hints.

In a December interview with Wired, he said the company was reimagining Airbnb's Experiences section, which, despite consumer interest, has yet to reach its full potential.

He hinted that Airbnb was working on AI offerings to augment real-world offerings, but kept details minimal.

Chesky emphasized efforts to enhance physical experiences and community, rather than purely digital interactions.

The post also caught the attention of Stocktwits users, with one user kicking off the unofficial "hype countdown."

The buzz follows a weak quarterly forecast from Airbnb amid the ongoing softness in travel trends.

Airbnb stock is up 2.1% this year.

