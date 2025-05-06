The company’s first-quarter revenue of $738.3 million exceeded Wall Street’s expectations of $708 million.

Air Lease (AL) stock rose 2.3% in extended trading on Monday after the company topped Wall Street’s estimates for first-quarter earnings.

According to Koyfin data, the aircraft leasing firm reported adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter ended March 31, which topped analysts’ expectations of $1.18 per share.

Its net income rose to $364.8 million from $97.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The company’s earnings benefited from the $332 million it earned in insurance proceeds to recover losses relating to aircraft detained in Russia.

“We continue to benefit from robust global aircraft demand in both leasing and aircraft trading as significant aircraft supply constraints persist,” said CEO John Plueger.

The Los Angeles-based firm ended the quarter with $29.2 billion in committed minimum future rental payments, consisting of $18.9 billion for contracted minimum rental payments on its existing aircraft and an additional $10.3 billion in minimum future rental fees for the aircraft it will deliver till 2031.

It owned 487 aircraft as of March 31, comprising 352 narrow-body aircraft and 135 widebody aircraft.

“To date, we have no aircraft delivering to any country that has announced reciprocal tariffs applicable to aircraft,” Plueger said.

The company expects to deliver between $3 billion and $3.5 billion worth of aircraft in 2025.

Plueger said the firm is also open to acquiring any of the aircraft marked for China if a “right deal” can be struck.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ (56/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘normal.’

AL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:41 p.m. ET on May 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Air Lease stock has risen marginally year to date (YTD).

