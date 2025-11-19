While Mitapivat also showed a reduction in the primary endpoint of annualized rate of sickle cell pain crises (SCPCs) compared to placebo, this trend did not achieve statistical significance, Agios said.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) slumped 49% in the pre-market session on Wednesday after the company reported mixed results from its drug trial in sickle cell disease.

The company said that the late-stage study of Mitapivat in patients aged 16 years and older with sickle cell disease met the primary endpoint of hemoglobin response, with the drug demonstrating a statistically significant improvement compared to placebo.

Hemoglobin response is defined as an increase from baseline in average hemoglobin in a particular time frame.

While Mitapivat also showed a reduction in the primary endpoint of annualized rate of sickle cell pain crises (SCPCs) compared to placebo, this trend did not achieve statistical significance, the company noted.

