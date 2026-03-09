Agilent expects the deal to boost revenue growth and margins in the first year, with the transaction projected to add to earnings per share about 12 months after closing.

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) slipped nearly 1% in premarket trading on Monday amid a broader market selloff, as the company’s $950 million Biocare Medical acquisition failed to revive investor sentiment still weighed down by a recent earnings miss and analyst price-target cuts.

Agilent’s stock fell nearly 3% on Friday to end at $115.07 and dipped another 0.3% in extended trading.

Agilent Buys Biocare To Boost Pathology Portfolio

Biocare develops antibodies, reagents and instruments used in clinical pathology and research labs. Its offerings include immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH) and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) tools that help doctors and researchers detect and study cancer.

The company has posted double-digit revenue and profit growth each year since 2021 and generated over $90 million in revenue in 2025.

“The acquisition of Biocare enhances Agilent’s pathology portfolio and reflects our strategy to drive long-term growth through customer-centric innovation and disciplined capital allocation,” CEO Padraig McDonnell said in a statement.

How Biocare Fits Into Agilent’s Growth Strategy

For Agilent, the deal is about expanding its diagnostic toolkit. Biocare brings a catalog of more than 300 specialized antibodies, along with research and development capabilities, that Agilent believes will help accelerate the development of new diagnostic products.

The companies’ footprints also complement one another. Agilent has a broad global presence, while Biocare has built a strong commercial base in the U.S. Together, Agilent said, the combination should help reach more clinical and research labs while speeding up development of new testing solutions.

Agilent said it expects the acquisition to boost revenue growth and margins in the first year, with the deal projected to add to earnings per share about 12 months after closing.

“The accretive long-term growth, strategic fit and commercial synergy make the financial returns on the transaction highly attractive,” the company said. Agilent expects the deal to close by the fourth quarter.

Analysts Trim Targets After Agilent Q1 Results

The deal comes shortly after a round of analyst target cuts following Agilent’s first-quarter (Q1) earnings. Brokerages including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Baird and TD Cowen trimmed their price targets after results came in slightly below expectations. Most firms, however, kept positive ratings on the shares.

Agilent reported Q1 earnings of $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion, just shy of analyst estimates. The company said a major snowstorm in the U.S. disrupted shipments during the last week of the quarter.

Despite the shortcomings, Agilent raised its fiscal 2026 earnings outlook to $5.90-$6.04 per share and maintained a revenue forecast of $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion for the year.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Agilent was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

A sentiment and message volume as of March 9 | Source: Stocktwits

Agilent’s stock has declined 15% so far this year.

