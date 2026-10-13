AI disruption hammered Getty’s stock image business as subscribers fled and financial woes mounted

Getty plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and go private with up to $533 million in new equity backing from Koch Equity Development and Getty family affiliates.

Getty’s annual subscribers fell to 241,000 as of June 2026 from 321,000 a year earlier.

Getty’s shares were suspended from the NYSE in September and moved to the OTC market on Sept. 30.

Getty Images (GETY) plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and go private with backing from Charles Koch’s investment firm, months after abandoning a $3.7 billion merger with rival Shutterstock (SSTK) and weeks after being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

The pictures repository said on Monday that affiliates of the Getty family and Koch Equity Development have committed up to $533 million in new equity as part of a restructuring agreement. Getty expects to complete the process by year-end, with the investors set to own 100% of the reorganized company.

The company said it plans to pursue a prepackaged Chapter 11 process in the coming weeks and that it would not affect operations, employees, contributors, customers or vendors.

Getty’s over-the-counter shares declined 69% to $0.0147 on Monday, according to TradingView.

Getty’s Stock Slumps As Financial Pressures Mount

The NYSE announced delisting proceedings against Getty in late September, citing its abnormally low share price. Trading was suspended, and the stock moved to the OTC market on Sept. 30.

Getty provides wire service photography and video to news outlets and businesses globally.

The company’s financial challenges intensified in recent years amid mounting debt and pressure on its traditional stock-image business. Getty reported $229.1 million in second-quarter revenue, down 2.5% year over year, while its net loss widened to $85.8 million from $34.4 million a year earlier.

Its iStock e-commerce business has faced declining agency demand and disruption from generative AI tools, which make creating images easier. Getty also reported that active annual subscribers fell to 240,000 from 321,000 a year earlier.

Failed Shutterstock Deal Added To Debt Burden

Getty abandoned its planned merger with Shutterstock in June after the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority required Shutterstock to sell its editorial business as a condition of approval. Getty considered the requirement unacceptable.

CEO Craig Peters said in August that Getty had spent more than $100 million in professional fees and financing costs pursuing the transaction.

On Monday, Getty said it plans to focus on its editorial photography business, which it expects to grow as demand for authentic images of real-world events continues.

“Core pillars of our success are the longstanding commitment of our customers and partners, the deep expertise and creativity of our team and content contributors, and the uniqueness of our archive,” Peters said.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<