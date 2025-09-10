The analyst highlighted strong Q1 numbers, with revenue up 19.5% year-over-year, EBITDA margins expanding to 22.5%, and a diversified global footprint supported by AI-driven efficiencies.

Affle 3i shares hover below their 52-week high, having clocked in a nearly 9% rally in their past five sessions. The stock is trending firmly within an upward channel, trading near ₹2,070 after bouncing from support at ₹1,700.

They pointed to resistance around ₹2,250–2,300 and support near ₹1,700, adding that trading volumes back up the bullish momentum.

Robust Q1 Performance

On the fundamentals, Finkhoz rated Affle 8.9/10, citing a strong start to FY26. Revenue rose 19.5% year-on-year to ₹6,207 crore in the first quarter, while EBITDA climbed 33.7% to ₹1,397 crore, expanding margins to 22.5%.

Profit after tax grew 21.8% to ₹1,055 crore, and cost-per-converted-user conversions crossed 107 million at an average of ₹58.

The analyst noted that Affle has now delivered its fifth straight quarter of margin expansion, supported by artificial intelligence integration through Opticks AI and cost efficiencies.

Its Apple-certified partner status further strengthens credibility in global markets.

Long-Term Growth Vision

Finkhoz also pointed to management’s reiterated 10x growth vision for the coming decade. Revenue remains diversified, with 72% from India and emerging markets and 28% from developed markets.

The company continues to focus on AI-led personalized ads, fraud detection patents, and building strong direct client relationships.

According to Finkhoz, Affle remains fundamentally solid, technically bullish, and backed by confident management, making it a structural growth story in digital advertising technology.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Affle 3i’s stock has risen nearly 17% so far in 2025.

