Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), which makes equipment used to test computer chips, announced on Tuesday that it has landed an order from a major AI chip company to evaluate its wafer-level testing system.

The evaluation, a paid contract, includes the development of a customized WaferPak contactor, tailored for 300mm wafers, as well as the creation of a production-level WLBI (wafer-level burn-in) testing program.

Aehr Test Systems’ stock traded over 4% higher by Tuesday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Meanwhile, message volume shifted to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

AEHR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:35 a.m. ET on Aug.26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 1,473% increase in user message count over the last seven days. A Stocktwits user called the latest order ‘huge’ and said that big money orders will follow.

The application testing and burn-in process will be executed at Aehr’s headquarters in Fremont, California, using its FOX-XP platform. The platform is built to handle demanding power and thermal requirements. As part of the evaluation, the system will be used to deliver extremely high electrical currents, measured in hundreds of amps, across entire wafers of the AI supplier’s processors.

“The evaluation will also highlight the advantages of WLBI over traditional package-level burn-in, particularly for devices such as advanced AI processors, which are often packaged along with high-bandwidth memory chips (HBM) as well as other compute processors,” said President and CEO Gayn Erickson.

The company distinguishes itself in the semiconductor equipment space by offering solutions for both wafer-level and packaged part burn-in. While the FOX-XP targets wafer-level testing, its Sonoma systems provide burn-in solutions post-packaging, enabling chip manufacturers to test devices at different stages of production.

Aehr Test Systems' stock has gained over 54% in 2025 and over 71% in the last 12 months.

