Adobe (ADBE) shares rose nearly 3% in afternoon trading after the company reportedly launched its “Adobe AI Foundry” on Monday, a new product enabling businesses to collaborate with the firm in developing tailored generative AI models trained on their unique branding and intellectual property.

According to a TechCrunch report, Adobe AI foundry’s custom models can produce text, images, video, and other mediums like 3D scenes and are built on Adobe’s Firefly family of AI models.

The report added that the Firefly models were launched in 2023 and have been trained entirely on licensed data. The foundry offering uses this service and then tailors the models for each customer using their intellectual property.

Adobe Executive’s Take On The Foundry Service

Adobe’s Vice President of Generative AI New Business Ventures Hannah Elsakr told TechCrunch that the foundry service represented a natural expansion of the company’s enterprise AI products, driven by growing customer demand for deeper customization.

“This is elevating a lot of the capabilities we already had,” Elsakr told TechCrunch. “The enterprise has asked us to come in and advise us, help us, partner with us, be our premier creative marketing AI partner on this,” she added.

