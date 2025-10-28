According to a Bloomberg News report, CEO Shantanu Narayen expects the markets to eventually shift the focus to the delivery of artificial intelligence within applications, which is the area where Adobe scales.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) CEO Shantanu Narayen reportedly said that the company was being “undervalued” amid Wall Street’s growing emphasis on chips and artificial intelligence development infrastructure.

“There’s a question about software at large, which I think is misunderstood when you look at how profitable we are and the growth prospects we have,” Narayen told Bloomberg Television ahead of Adobe’s annual product conference.

