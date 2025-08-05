Aditya Infotech Ltd. debuted with a 50% premium on stock exchanges, opening at Rs 1,015 (NSE) and Rs 1,018 (BSE) against its IPO price of Rs 675.

It was a dream debut for Aditya Infotech Ltd on the stock exchanges today. The CCTV and security solutions company listed at over 50% premium, delivering a windfall to investors who bet on its IPO. The stock opened at Rs 1,015 on NSE and Rs 1,018 on BSE, compared to its issue price of Rs 675. That’s a whopping 50% jump right at the opening bell, far better than what the grey market had predicted.

Ahead of the listing, the company’s shares were trading in the grey market at a premium of Rs 980, hinting at a strong debut. But the actual listing price went even higher, surpassing those expectations.

The Rs 1,300 crore IPO, which ran from July 29 to 31, saw over 100 times subscription — a clear sign that investors were bullish on the company’s prospects. The offer included a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale worth Rs 800 crore by the promoters, the Khemka family.

Before the issue opened to the public, Aditya Infotech had already raised Rs 582 crore from anchor investors, including big names like Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Government of Singapore, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. That anchor book support gave the IPO an extra boost.

The company plans to use Rs 375 crore to repay its existing debt, which stood at Rs 422.8 crore as of May 2025. The rest of the funds will go towards general business purposes and expansion.

Market experts have welcomed the strong debut, but they’re also urging caution.

“The listing has rewarded investors well, and the interest was clearly huge. But long-term performance will depend on how the company manages growth and demand in the security tech space,” said Jickson Sajee, a research analyst at INVasset PMS. He also pointed out the high promoter holding and niche business focus as areas to watch.

Aditya Infotech is known for distributing CCTV and surveillance products from top global brands — a business that’s booming with rising security needs in India.

ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital were the lead managers of the issue.