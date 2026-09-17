Insider selling adds to investor concerns as Adobe navigates AI disruption and a CEO transition.

CEO Shantanu Narayen has sold about $31.5 million worth of Adobe shares ahead of his December CEO transition.

Adobe shares remain under pressure amid AI competition, softer growth expectations, and uncertainty over its next phase.

The company is defending its freemium strategy as a way to expand its user funnel and drive future paid conversions.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen has sold about $31.5 million worth of Adobe shares, adding another sizable insider transaction ahead of his planned departure as CEO.

The sale comes amid several stock dispositions by Narayen this year, including transactions in April and July. Narayen is set to step down as CEO on Dec. 1 and become executive chair, with insider Anil Chakravarthy taking over as president and CEO.

The latest sale adds to an existing overhang for Adobe as shares head toward their third consecutive weekly decline.

ADBE stock fell 2.82% on Wednesday and is now about 32% below its 52-week high, while investors continue to weigh AI competition, slowing growth concerns and uncertainty around the leadership transition. Shares rose 0.5% in overnight trading.

ADBE’s Outlook, Freemium Strategy, Leadership Transition Closely Watched

Adobe’s strong third-quarter results, reported on Sept. 10, did little to ease the pressure. Shares fell as the company issued a slightly softer-than-expected Q4 revenue outlook.

Investors are closely watching the leadership transition. Chakravarthy joined Adobe in 2020 and has led its customer experience business, global sales and support operations.

Wall Street’s initial reaction to Chakravarthy’s appointment was cautious. Analysts have highlighted the need for clearer strategic direction and stronger evidence that Adobe can defend its creative franchise as AI reshapes software, including from companies such as Figma and Canva.

Earlier this year, Adobe expanded its freemium strategy. It initially worried investors because giving away more of its software raised concerns about cannibalizing paid Creative Cloud subscriptions, potentially slowing near-term revenue growth.

Adobe defended the strategy as a way to widen its user funnel and increase lifetime value, arguing that removing paywalls would convert more of the rapidly growing traffic into customers over time.

Retail View On ADBE

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for ADBE dipped but remained ‘bullish.’

“$ADBE the stock may be doing shitty but the business is doing great. good for a long term hold. nightmare for the short term. This is what they talk about when they talk about market asymmetry,” said a trader.

Year to date, ADBE stock is down 28% as of its last close.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<