Salesforce’s stronger-than-expected long-term revenue target is helping ease concerns that AI could disrupt its core software business.

Salesforce targets $63 billion in revenue by fiscal 2030, above the $61.4 billion analyst estimate.

The company is expanding AI integrations through Agentforce, Anthropic’s Claude and Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise.

CRM shares have rebounded since June, but retail sentiment remains bearish amid questions over Agentforce adoption.

Salesforce, Inc.’s shares edged 0.5% higher in overnight trading ahead of Thursday after the software giant gave investors a stronger-than-expected long-term revenue outlook.

Salesforce expects sales to reach $63 billion in the fiscal year ending January 2030, Chief Operating and Financial Officer Robin Washington said at the company’s Dreamforce event on Wednesday. The forecast was higher than analysts’ estimate of $61.4 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

CRM stock has gained 67% from its June 22 low, although it remains down about 5.4% year to date.

Software stocks have rebounded from the sharp selloff earlier this year, but the sector remains uneven. Salesforce and Snowflake have shown strength while ServiceNow and Adobe remain well below their highs, suggesting AI-driven disruption fears have eased but not disappeared.

Salesforce Allays ‘SaaSpocalypse’ Fears

The long-term outlook comes as Salesforce faces pressure to demonstrate that its customer-management software can remain central to businesses as AI agents increasingly automate tasks.

Salesforce used Dreamforce to emphasize its strategy of embedding AI agents across its platform and partnering with major AI companies.

The company’s expanded partnership with Anthropic has been a particular focus. Last month, Salesforce and Anthropic announced Claudeforce, which lets Claude work with Salesforce data, workflows, and business logic while taking actions within the Salesforce environment.

CRM Dreamforce Announcements

Salesforce unveiled AIforce, a new interface layer designed to bring its data, workflows, business logic and governance into different AI interfaces. It launches with Claudeforce, Slackforce and Agentforce Coworker.

The company also introduced Koa, its first CRM reasoning model, built on Nvidia’s Nemotron and trained using Salesforce CRM intelligence.

Salesforce and Google Cloud expanded their partnership, enabling Salesforce workloads to run on Google Cloud infrastructure and connecting Salesforce’s headless architecture with Gemini Enterprise.

Retail View On CRM

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for CRM remained ‘bearish,’ unchanged over the past week.

“Today’s rotation is interesting: software is back in the conversation while chips are no longer the only AI trade,” said a trader. “$CRM and $PLTR are being compared with semiconductor ETFs because investors are asking where AI monetization really happens. $CNET is early, but its enterprise-services direction is worth watching.”

Another wrote: “$CRM Word on the street is Agentforce not selling well, so they are just bundling with their main products to make it look like they have game in AI world.”

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