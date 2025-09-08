The company also announced its first-ever stock split and outlined massive expansion plans in India.

Adani Power shares surged 5% on Monday after the company inked an agreement with Druk Green Power Corp (DGPC), Bhutan’s state-owned generation utility, to develop a 570 MW hydroelectric project in Bhutan.

This ₹6,000 crore ($720 million) initiative strengthens Indo-Bhutan ties and positions Adani Power as a key player in clean energy development in South Asia. Construction work is expected to begin by the first half of 2026, and the completion is targeted within five years of groundbreaking, Adani Power said over the weekend.

The Adani Group and DGPC are jointly developing 5,000 MW of hydropower in Bhutan, following an MoU signed in May 2025. The Wangchhu is the first hydroelectric project to commence under this agreement.

In another crucial development, Adani Group recently revealed plans to invest an unprecedented $60 billion in the Indian power sector by the end of FY32, with Adani Power alone committing $22 billion to boost its capacity from 17.6 GW to 41.9 GW.

On Friday, the shareholders approved a 1:5 stock split ratio that the board had considered and approved on August 1 this year. This is their first-ever stock split announcement.

Adani Power also made headlines recently after receiving a letter of award for a massive 2,400 MW thermal power plant in Bihar. The project, entailing a $3 billion investment, will supply electricity to Bihar State Power Generation for the next 25 years.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has been ‘bullish’ for the past few weeks on this counter.

Adani Power sentiment and message volume on Sep 8 as of 10:30 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

Adani Power shares have gained 22% year-to-date (YTD).

