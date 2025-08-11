The project will be executed by L&T Energy – CarbonLite Solutions, L&T’s specialist unit for power and low-carbon technologies

Engineering and construction services giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bagged an ultra-mega contract from Adani Power to develop eight advanced thermal power units, each with a capacity of 800 MW, adding up to 6,400 MW of fresh generation capacity.

While the exact contract value was not disclosed, it exceeds ₹15,000 crore, according to a press release by L&T on Monday.

The project will be executed by L&T Energy – CarbonLite Solutions (LTECLS), L&T’s specialist unit for power and low-carbon technologies. LTECLS offers expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and large-scale project execution, with a focus on sustainable power and low-carbon solutions.

The contract covers the complete design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of Boiler-Turbine-Generator (BTG) packages, along with auxiliaries and integrated mechanical, electrical, and control & instrumentation (C&I) systems. This deal further strengthens the long-standing collaboration between L&T and Adani Power.

“In today’s dynamic energy landscape, where India’s demand for reliable and affordable power continues to grow, this order from the Adani Group reinforces our role as a leading partner in building the country’s critical energy infrastructure,” said Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President of L&T.

Adani Power, India’s largest private-sector thermal power producer, has an installed base exceeding 18,000 MW and is a key contributor to meeting the nation’s baseload electricity demand.

Stock Impact

L&T stock rose as much as 1.6% to ₹3,666, and has gained 1.2% year-to-date. It was among the top five trending stocks on Stocktwits

Adani Power shares were up 0.2% at ₹578. The stock has seen a 10% increase in value YTD.

Retail sentiment for Adani was ‘neutral’. It was ‘bullish’ a week earlier.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <