The analyst highlights breakout opportunities in these stocks, provided that critical support levels are maintained.

Pockets of opportunities have emerged in the pharma, IT, chemicals, and infrastructure sectors, with five stocks showing upside potential.

SEBI-registered analyst Vinay Taparia has flagged five stocks – Glenmark Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Adani Ports, TCS, and Gujarat Fluorochemicals – for substantial gains over the next six to nine months.

Let’s take a look at his recommendations:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark has seen a good breakout. The stock can move to ₹2,350 in the short term, but a close below ₹1,965 negates the view.

Dr Reddy’s

Adani Ports

Adani Ports has seen a double bottom breakout with good volumes. It can move to ₹1,480-₹1,600 levels in the next six to nine months. A close below ₹1,290 negates this view.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

TCS can move to ₹3,180-₹3,350 in the short term, but a close below ₹2,979 negates this view.

Gujarat Flourochemicals

Gujarat Fluoro has seen a good breakout with huge volumes. The stock can move to ₹4,250-₹4,500 in the next six to nine months, and a close below ₹3,300 invalidates this outlook.

