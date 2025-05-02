The surge in Adani Enterprises’ Q4 profit was largely attributed to a one-off gain from the partial stake sale in its Wilmar joint venture, while revenue fell 7% year-on-year.

Adani Enterprises could rise toward ₹3,060 following its March-quarter earnings beat and broad-based annual performance, according to SEBI-registered analyst Gaurav Narendra Puri.

Puri said the stock, which is up 1.2% at ₹2,300 at the time of writing, has key resistance levels at ₹2,480, ₹2,644 and ₹3,060.

He identified strong support at ₹2,070 and cautioned that a break below that could trigger short-term downside momentum.

The flagship company of the Adani Group reported a 752% year-on-year surge in net profit to ₹3,845 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, largely driven by a one-time gain from the partial sale of its stake in a consumer products joint venture with Wilmar.

However, quarterly revenue declined 7% YoY to ₹27,602 crore.

For the full fiscal year, consolidated revenue rose 2% to ₹1 lakh crore. EBITDA grew 26% to ₹16,722 crore, while net profit more than doubled to ₹7,112 crore.

Puri said Adani Enterprises remains structurally well-positioned due to its expanding presence in renewable energy, airports, data centres, and infrastructure.

He also noted that strategic divestitures have helped improve capital efficiency.

The analyst expects value unlocking in future years as verticals such as Adani Roads and Adani Airports become more autonomous.

The stock has declined 8.8% so far in 2025.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was classified as ‘bullish’ after the results, with message volume at ‘normal’ levels, indicating steady interest despite macroeconomic headwinds.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<