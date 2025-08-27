According to a report by Bloomberg, Elliott Investment Management’s plans for its new influence at Rexford remain unclear.

Elliott Investment Management has reportedly built an activist stake in Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR), a Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust.

According to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, Elliott is now one of Rexford’s five largest shareholders. However, it noted that Elliott’s specific plans for the company were not disclosed.

