For Q3, revenue came in at $18.72 billion, up 6% from last year but below the Koyfin consensus estimate of $18.75 billion.

New bookings stood at $19.32 billion for the third quarter, down 2% in U.S. dollars and 3% in local currency from last year.

For fiscal 2026, the company lowered the high end of its revenue growth range.

Accenture took a majority stake in Dragos, an operational technology cybersecurity platform, and fully acquired runZero and NetRise.

Shares of Accenture (ACN) tanked on Thursday after the information technology services giant’s third-quarter results and full-year forecast missed expectations for key metrics.

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At the time of writing, ACN stock was down more than 14% premarket, on track for a seven-and-a-half-year low, and ranked second among trending tickers on Stocktwits.

Bookings Take A Hit

The company reported new bookings, which represent total potential revenue from new clients in upcoming quarters, of $19.32 billion for the third quarter (Q3), down 2% in U.S. dollars and 3% in local currency from last year. This is below the Bloomberg consensus estimate, which had expected the metric to rise nearly 5% to $20.6 billion.

For fiscal 2026, the company lowered the high end of its revenue guidance, now forecasting 3% to 4% growth, down from its prior range of 3% to 5%. However, it also tightened its adjusted earnings per share range to $13.78 to $13.90 from $13.65 to $13.90.

Koyfin has polled 2026 consensus estimates for adjusted earnings per share of $13.85, which is just one cent below the midpoint of the company’s range, while it expects revenue to come in at $74.02 billion.

For Q3, revenue came in at $18.72 billion, up 6% from last year but below the Koyfin consensus estimate of $18.75 billion. Earnings per share were $3.80, ahead of the $3.71 consensus estimate.

Major Acquisitions

The company also announced it bought a majority stake in Dragos, an operational technology cybersecurity platform, and fully acquired runZero and NetRise. The former is an asset intelligence and exposure assessment company, and the latter is a device security and software supply chain security solution provider.

These deals have a total enterprise value of about $4.175 billion and are expected to close in August or September 2026. They will be accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow over time, the firm stated.

“In an age when AI-driven cyber threats and geopolitical risk are evolving at a rapid pace, our cybersecurity practice is growing by double-digits and has a strong track record of leveraging inorganic opportunity to fuel organic growth,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. “Our clients across industries and regions are asking us how to be more proactive and integrated in their approach to cybersecurity. The addition of Dragos, complemented by runZero and NetRise, fills this important need."

What Do Retail Traders Think About ACN?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward ACN stock turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral over the last 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

Some users on the platform see the dip as a buying opportunity to increase their position in the company.

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ACN stock is down 42% so far this year and has declined 50% over the last 12 months, underperforming the S&P 500.

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