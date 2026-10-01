Accenture reported fourth-quarter revenue of $18.7 billion and EPS of $3.29, both above the analyst estimate.

Accenture’s new bookings reached $22.2 billion in the quarter, while full-year bookings hit a record $84.5 billion.

Fourth-quarter operating margin rose to 15.3% from 11.6% a year earlier, while operating income increased 40% to $2.86 billion.

Accenture expects fiscal 2027 revenue growth of 3% to 6% and EPS of $14.39 to $14.81.

Accenture (ACN) shares rallied in early morning trade on Thursday after the consulting firm reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and posted record bookings.

ACN stock jumped as much as 18% in pre-market trade, on track to hit an over seven-month high if gains hold, and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Accenture was also the top gainer in the S&P 500 ahead of the market open.

ACN stock price performance year-to-date and pre-market movement on October 1 as of 7:15 a.m. ET | Source: TradingView

Accenture reported earnings per share (EPS) of $3.29 for the fourth quarter (Q4), beating analysts’ estimate of $3.18, as per Koyfin. Revenue came in at $18.7 billion, ahead of the $18 billion consensus estimate.

New bookings reached $22.2 billion in the quarter, giving Accenture a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2. Full-year bookings reached a record $84.5 billion. CEO Julie Sweet said Accenture also recorded a quarterly record of 141 client bookings worth at least $100 million. The company returned a record $11.5 billion to shareholders during the year, up 38%.

“We exceeded our fourth-quarter revenue guidance range and capped off another year of broad-based growth across our business… reached a new high of 141 quarterly client bookings of $100 million or more.” Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture

Record Bookings Give Accenture Investors A Key Signal

The bookings figure is particularly important after a difficult year for Accenture shares. The stock entered Thursday down roughly a third for the year and trading near $177, close to its 52-week low of $174.

Investors have been concerned that generative AI could reduce demand for traditional consulting and staffing work, particularly services billed by the hour. Last month, Guggenheim downgraded ACN stock to ‘Neutral’ on those same concerns.

Accenture has also stopped separately reporting advanced AI bookings and revenue after the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Management said AI work is increasingly being incorporated into larger client projects rather than sold as a standalone service.

Accenture Delivers Stronger Profitability And Cash Flow

Accenture’s profitability also improved. Fourth-quarter operating margin rose to 15.3% from 11.6% a year earlier, while operating income increased 40% to $2.86 billion.

Accenture also generated $2.85 billion in fourth-quarter free cash flow and $11.62 billion for the full year. The company returned $11.5 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2026, including $7.5 billion in share repurchases and $4 billion in dividends.

Accenture’s fiscal 2027 outlook remains relatively cautious, calling for revenue growth of 3% to 6% and EPS of $14.39 to $14.81.

How Is Retail Feeling About ACN Stock?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ACN shares flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. Chatter stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

ACN stock retail sentiment on October 1 as of 7:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

One Stocktwits trader pointed to the improvement in Accenture’s Americas business, highlighting the 7% revenue growth and the increase in operating margin to 17% from 11% a year earlier.

View this Stocktwits post

ACN stock has fallen over 30% this year, not accounting for Thursday’s pre-market moves, and dropped around 25% in the last 12 months.

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