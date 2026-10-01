Nokia is pushing into space-based defense communications with a European-built LEO system that will allow governments to independently own and control critical connectivity infrastructure.

The first communications satellites are expected to launch in 2028.

The network is expected to support military, border security, emergency response and disaster-relief operations.

Last month, Reuters reported that Britain’s Ministry of Defense spent nearly $40 million on SpaceX satellite services

Nokia (NOK) was in the spotlight on Thursday, after it announced a partnership with satellite company ICEYE to develop secure low-Earth-orbit (LEO) broadband systems for governments and military customers, with the first satellites expected to launch in 2028.

At the time of writing, U.S.-listed Nokia ADRs edged up 0.7% in pre-market trading.

Countries To Own And Operate LEO Systems Independently

The companies plan to combine ICEYE’s satellite and ground-system expertise with Nokia’s networking technology to connect satellites, ground infrastructure and user terminals.

Unlike a conventional commercial satellite service, countries will be able to own and operate the system themselves, including the satellites, ground segment and terminals.

“Nations must be able to fully own and control their communications, without dependency on a foreign commercial operator’s terms of service,” said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE.

The network is designed for defense, border security, emergency response and disaster-relief missions and will offer low-latency connectivity.

Race For Defense Communications Heats Up

LEO satellites orbit much closer to Earth than traditional satellites. Large LEO constellations can provide broader coverage when terrestrial networks are unavailable or disrupted. That has made satellite connectivity increasingly important for modern military operations.

The announcement comes as European governments increasingly use SpaceX’s satellite services. Starlink is one of the world’s largest LEO satellite networks and is also used for military communications and drone operations, particularly in Ukraine.

SpaceX’s recent Starship launch with 26 Starlink V3 satellites expands its LEO network even further.

Last month, Reuters reported that Britain’s Ministry of Defence spent nearly $40 million on SpaceX satellite services. The ministry had about 1,000 Starshield terminals and 500 Starlink terminals, making Britain the first country outside the U.S. to publicly acknowledge adopting SpaceX’s military-focused Starshield service.

Nokia is also expanding its UK defense deals through a recent partnership with C3IA covering communications, autonomous technologies and other military technologies.

Retail’s Take On NOK

Retail sentiment surrounding NOK on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

One user expects Nokia to participate in a U.S. government project to study the future of warfare.

View this Stocktwits post

NOK ADRs are up more than 55% so far in 2026.

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