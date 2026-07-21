Archer Aviation’s Thunder platform is an autonomous aircraft designed for both defense and commercial applications.

Archer Aviation’s CEO said Thunder’s defense capabilities could transform Archer into a broader aviation and defense company.

Goldstein reiterated Archer’s goal to launch Midnight air taxi services in Los Angeles before the 2028 Olympics.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Archer Aviation’s (ACHR) stock is on track for its best week of the year as retail traders pile into the electric air taxi maker following the debut of its “Thunder” platform, with the company’s defense and commercial eVTOL push reigniting investor excitement around its aviation ambitions and future growth prospects.

Archer Aviation Bets Big On Defense With Thunder Aircraft Beyond Air Taxis

Archer is positioning itself beyond the emerging air taxi market after unveiling a new aircraft platform designed to serve both commercial and defense needs. The company believes its latest development could expand its opportunity in aviation as demand grows for advanced autonomous aircraft.

Adam Goldstein, CEO of Archer Aviation, said in a CNBC interview that the commercial eVTOL platform is gaining momentum, while defense opportunities have become increasingly important amid global conflicts.

“Thunder is an autonomous aircraft that has the ability to be fielded once the aircraft can show that it can meet the performance. So you can fast-track a lot of these platforms and leverage the core building technologies,” said Goldstein.

Goldstein believes the defense opportunity could reshape how investors view the company. “Hardware is hard and certainly investing in hardware and aviation is not for the faint of heart. The defense application is going to add to investors' excitement. Companies like Archer won't be looked at as just an air taxi company anymore but actually as a diversified aviation and defense company,” he said.

He also reaffirmed the company’s ambition to have its Midnight electric air taxi operating in Los Angeles ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games, where Archer has been selected as the official air taxi provider. Goldstein said the company’s participation in the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) is helping create a pathway to real-world operations by allowing Archer to work with regulators, cities and communities on flight testing, infrastructure and public acceptance.

Archer Aviation’s stock traded over 1% higher overnight on Monday. The stock is up nearly 20% so far this week, on track for the highest weekly gain since October last year.

What Retail Traders Are Saying About ACHR

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. The stock recorded a 243% surge in message volume over the last week with a 0.9% gain in watchers.

A user said, “$ACHR DO NOT SELL!!! and HOLD!!! and KEEP ON BUYING!!! Archer WILL FLY THIS YEAR! I keep telling you guys!!! Do not get left behind like a dum**ss! and DO NOT SELL no matter if it drops again! Just HOLD and BUY! YOU WILL DOUBLE and TRIPPLE your $$$.”

Another user saw Archer Aviation’s $1.8 billion cash position, FAA certification progress, eIPP-backed U.S. launch plans, LA28 ambitions, and AI partnerships as key catalysts supporting the company’s long-term eVTOL vision.

ACHR stock has declined 29% year-to-date.

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