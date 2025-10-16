The retail user message count on Above Food has increased by 45% in the last 24 hours on Stocktwits, while retail sentiment on the stock remained unchanged in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Above Food Ingredients (ABVE) became one of the top trending tickers on Stocktwits after its shares jumped nearly 9% before the bell, drawing significant retail interest.

The stock has garnered investor attention after breaking out above the $5 mark in early October for the first time in over a year. The retail user message count on the stock has increased by 45% in the last 24 hours on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment remained unchanged in the ‘bullish’ territory compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Above Food is currently undergoing a merger with Palm Global. In July, the company announced that it had executed a definitive business combination agreement with Palm Global through a statutory plan of arrangement in its domestic jurisdiction.

The proposed transaction has received unanimous approval from the boards of directors of both Above Food and Palm Global. The reverse takeover merger is poised to transform Above Food by adding Palm Global’s 30% stake in the Palm Promax Investments joint venture to its balance sheet, it had stated.

A bullish user on Stocktwits called this the “biggest merger of 2025.”

Shares of Above Food have jumped nearly 855% in the last 12 months.

