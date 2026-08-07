Airbnb Inc. boosted its 2026 financial outlook after posting strong second-quarter earnings, powered by accelerating booking momentum in major markets across North America and Europe.

Airbnb bumped its full-year 2026 revenue growth projection to "at least mid-teens" and increased its full-year adjusted earnings margin target to at least 35.5%.

Total nights and seats booked surged 10% year-over-year to 148.3 million during the second quarter, exceeding analyst expectations.

The short-term rental platform continues to outpace key industry peers like Booking Holdings and Expedia Group.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) stock soared 11% after-hours on Thursday after the rental platform raised its full-year revenue and margin guidance for the second time this year, riding a wave of resilient global travel demand and strong platform booking volume.

The San Francisco-based company announced Thursday that it now expects full-year 2026 revenue growth to improve by a percentage of "at least mid-teens" compared to the prior "low- to mid-teens" range outlined in May. The updated target tops Wall Street consensus expectations of a 14% increase.

ABNB’s Strong Q2 Spurs Booking Confidence

The positive outlook was underpinned by solid results in the second quarter. Revenue rose 17% year-over-year to $3.61 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $3.58 billion. Net income surged to $816 million, up from $642 million in the prior-year period, while Gross Booking Value (GBV) climbed 16% to $27.2 billion.

Nights and seats booked on the platform jumped 10% year-over-year to 148.3 million. Management noted that North America posted its strongest growth in nearly three years, while key international markets—including France, the United Kingdom, and Australia—also picked up speed.

In a letter to shareholders, executive leadership attributed the company's performance to platform demand, strategic investments in technology and marketing, and disciplined product execution.

"The uplift in revenue growth and margin reflects the strong demand on our platform, benefits from investments we've made in talent, technology and marketing as well as strong execution across our product road map," the company stated.

Outpacing Travel Industry Peers

Airbnb’s accelerated trajectory stands out within the broader travel industry. While major peers such as Booking Holdings Inc. and Expedia Group Inc. also signaled healthy travel demand in their latest financial results, Airbnb has consistently outpaced competitors on year-over-year growth in nights booked.

Company officials pointed to faster product development, including AI-driven features, flexible payment options like "Reserve Now, Pay Later," and expanded guest offerings as primary engines pulling Airbnb ahead of rival platforms.

Furthermore, Airbnb has been diversifying beyond traditional home sharing by expanding into boutique hotel inventory across regulated urban markets such as New York, Paris, London, and Rome.

Airbnb: Full-Year 2026 Outlook And Q3 Guidance

Looking ahead to the third quarter, Airbnb projects revenue between $4.69 billion and $4.77 billion, higher than the $4.61 billion analysts expect. The company anticipates that nights and seats booked will continue to expand at a low-double-digit pace, topping market forecasts.

For the full year 2026, Airbnb raised its target for Adjusted EBITDA margin to "at least 35.5%," up from its previous floor of 35%.

ABNB Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

ABNB stock has soared 11% year-to-date.

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