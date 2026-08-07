The Big Short investor revealed a new short position on Oracle after winding down an earlier position this week.

Burry initiated new short positions in Oracle and Nebius.

He increased his stake in Flutter Entertainment while holding through recent earnings reports for Fiserv, Zoetis, and Mercado Libre.

The Big Short investor said multiple companies are overextended with long-term lease obligations that far outweigh current sales metrics.

The Big Short investor Michael Burry on Thursday detailed new short positions, pointing to growing leverage risks tied to off-balance-sheet commitments across the tech and cloud sectors.

Burry revealed he shorted shares of Oracle Corp. (ORCL) at $144.63 per share. The move follows his previous exit from a short position on Oracle, marking a return to a bearish stance on the enterprise cloud provider.

Earlier this week, on August 5, Burry closed a short position on Oracle. “These were the January 2027 low 100s strikes, and I decided not to roll them. The profit there was substantial, and so I left it at that. Should volatility come down, I may re-enter Oracle puts,” Burry said.

Alongside Oracle, Burry established a larger short exposure in Nebius Group (NBIS) at $211.77. He noted that he opted for a direct equity short rather than options, citing exorbitantly priced puts with implied volatility exceeding 100%.

Burry’s Bullish Stances And Long-Term Value Plays

While taking a critical view on select cloud names, Burry reaffirmed his confidence in several existing long holdings following their latest earnings reports.

Burry was optimistic on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT), Fiserv (FISV), Zoetis (ZTS), and Mercado Libre (MELI). Burry expanded his FLUT holding following its earnings release, bringing the stock up to a full position size.

Burry added to his FISV position as shares dipped to $52, compared to his average entry price of $48. He characterized the quarterly results as less meaningful given the company's early-stage turnaround under new leadership.

On Zoetis, Burry noted that while softening economic conditions impacted North American pet spending, the animal health firm remains fundamentally strong. Burry also maintained his long position on MELI despite recent share price pullbacks to $1,782 (above his $1,611 average purchase price).

Addressing market concerns over rapid growth in Mercado Libre's credit segment, he noted that the company's deliberate strategy of prioritizing long-term scale over immediate profits provides solid potential, expressing intent to add more shares if prices drop toward $1,500.

ORCL, NBIS Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Oracle stock was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes and was ‘bullish’ on Nebius stock.

One user doubted Burry’s short position on Neoclouds.

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ORCL stock has lost 26% year-to-date, and NBIS soared 125% during the same period.

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