The acquisition adds specialized AI inference technology to AMD’s roadmap as the chipmaker expands its full-stack AI platform beyond GPUs.

AMD will integrate Taalas’ technology across its Helios systems, Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs, and ROCm software.

The deal highlights the growing role of specialized AI inference chips alongside traditional GPUs for low-latency workloads.

Stocktwits retail traders viewed the acquisition as a strategic step toward building an end-to-end AI ecosystem and strengthening AMD’s competitive position.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has acquired Toronto-based AI chip startup Taalas as it expands its artificial intelligence portfolio beyond graphics processing units (GPUs). The deal adds specialized AI inference technology to AMD’s roadmap at a time when chipmakers are increasingly looking beyond general-purpose GPUs to address a wider range of AI workloads.

AMD shares gained around 0.30% in after-hours trading on Thursday at the time of writing, after closing the regular session up 1.5%.

AMD Adds AI Inference Technology To Its Portfolio

AMD said in a release that Taalas, founded in 2023, develops technology that optimizes AI inference dataflows, reducing the compute and memory bottlenecks associated with general-purpose architectures and enabling more efficient AI inference.

According to AMD, Taalas’ technology will complement its full-stack AI platform, including Helios rack-scale solutions, Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs, ROCm software, and its broader AI ecosystem. AMD did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition.

Why AMD Is Expanding Beyond GPUs

The acquisition comes as AI workloads increasingly require specialized hardware alongside traditional GPUs. While GPUs continue to dominate AI training, alternative accelerators such as those developed by Taalas are particularly suited for AI inference and low-latency applications, where response time is critical, according to a CNBC report.

AMD CEO Lisa Su said during a product launch in July that she is “a big believer that there’s no one-size-fits-all as it comes to chips,” while adding that GPUs are still expected to account for the majority of the AI chip market because of their flexibility in supporting newly developed AI models.

AMD’s move comes a little over seven months after Nvidia (NVDA) acquired assets from AI chip designer Groq in a $20-billion deal, its largest acquisition on record. AMD also recently began shipping its Helios rack-scale AI systems, designed to compete with Nvidia’s integrated server racks, to customers including Meta and Microsoft.

AMD Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for AMD improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ during the same period.

Retail traders largely viewed the acquisition as another step in AMD’s effort to expand its AI infrastructure platform.

One retail trader called the acquisition a “strategic move” and said it shows AMD is building “a full AI infrastructure ecosystem” to “compete more directly with Nvidia.” The user added that Taalas’ technology could reduce “compute and memory bottlenecks” as it is integrated across AMD's AI platform.

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Another said the acquisition is “another aggressive move” into AI inference and added that AMD is building an “end-to-end AI platform” rather than standing still. The user said “Lisa Su keeps expanding the portfolio” and that the deal is “another clear signal that AMD intends to compete across the entire AI compute stack.”

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AMD stock has surged over 131% year-to-date.

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