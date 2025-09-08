Analyst expects momentum to continue with key triggers ahead, including the September AGM and November earnings.

Over the past three weeks, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL) shares have shown consistent buying momentum, indicating that the stock has likely entered a correction-to-recovery phase. Technical charts suggest the possibility of a consolidation before a potential breakout as the stock is trading within the range of its 14-day and 55-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).

SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal noted that the overall structure appears positive, supported by sustained accumulation at lower levels.

What Should Traders Do?

From a short-term perspective, the stock is holding the ₹75 support zone, which can be considered as a stop-loss for fresh positions. If buying continues, the stock has the potential to move towards the ₹100 levels in the near term, he added.

From a medium-to-long-term view, if ABFRL stock sustains above these breakout zones and maintains its momentum, levels of ₹120–125 could be achievable over the next few months.

Technical Analysis

According to Pal, over the past three weeks, ABFRL has shown strong accumulation, closing near weekly highs after dips. This suggests a transition from correction into a recovery phase.

On the daily charts, he noted that the stock is trading within the range of its 14-day and 55-day EMAs, indicating a short-term consolidation.

News Triggers

ABFRL has recently demerged its Madura Fashion & Lifestyle segment into a separate listed entity, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (ABLBL).

The 18th Annual General Meeting notice, ESG report, and annual filings were released in late August 2025, reflecting transparent investor communication.

Triggers To Watch

ABFRL’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 23 could provide strategic updates or direction. Additionally, its second-quarter earnings are expected to be released around November 6. Pal said that a strong quarter or upbeat outlook could serve as a key rally catalyst.

He concluded that ABFRL is showing encouraging signs of recovery, supported by solid consolidation, technical structure, and renewed investor interest. While near-term traders could capitalize on momentum with a stop-loss near ₹75, medium-to-long-term investors may benefit from broader thematic tailwinds — especially post the Q2 earnings outcome in November.

ABFRL shares have declined 12% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<