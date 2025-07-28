JPMorgan maintained its ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares, according to TheFly, and said its fieldwork indicates a strong close to the quarter resulting from steady demand.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) shares were in the spotlight on Monday after JPMorgan raised its price target on the stock to $151 from $141, citing a strong close to the quarter and a July consumer acceleration.

Shares of Abercrombie were up nearly 1% before the bell. Retail sentiment on the stock remained in the ‘neutral’ territory compared to a day ago, with chatter levels ‘low,’ according to data from Stocktwits.

ANF sentiment and message volume July 28, 2025, as of 8 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

In the first quarter, Abercrombie reported that fleece, jeans, and skirts performed well, and that cross-channel traffic was strong during the quarter. The company also stated that it would continue to increase marketing investment year over year to support growth.

The company stated that the assumed tariffs carry a cost impact of around $50 million for 2025, which will impact the full-year operating margin outlook by 100 basis points.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs have increased production costs and resulted in higher supply chain headwinds, leading many companies to rely on manufacturing in other countries to mitigate sourcing issues and undertake price increases on products.

However, Abercrombie said it does not anticipate any broad-based ticket price increases on its clothing and accessories.

The company is expected to post net sales of $1.18 billion, an 8.6% rise year-over-year, and earnings per share of $2.27, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI.

The stock has lost over 38% of its value so far this year and in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<