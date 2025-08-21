Abercrombie said the first release of the co-designed collection for its activewear brand, Your Personal Best (YPB), will be available beginning Thursday.

The company said the first release of the co-designed collection for Abercrombie’s activewear brand, Your Personal Best (YPB), will be available beginning Thursday.

Retail sentiment on Abercrombie & Fitch improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory a day ago, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. This would mark Abercrombie's first collaboration for its YPB activewear line, and the company said the collection will roll out in three seasonal drops during Fall 2025, Spring 2026, and Summer 2026.

Abercrombie said that the first drop of the collection for men will contain various styles, including shorts, tees, tanks, and hoodies, and for women’s line will feature an additional assortment, inclusive of leggings, sports bras, and sweatshirts. The pricing is expected to range from $29 to $90 and will be available at the company’s website and in stores. The activewear brand YPB was first launched in 2022.

The move from Abercrombie comes on the heels of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) launching a new jeans campaign in July, starring actress Sydney Sweeney. American Eagle announced that it was part of its Fall 2025 campaign for its jeans brand and aimed to target Gen Z customers by teaming up with Sweeney.

Abercrombie & Fitch’s shares have declined over 38% so far this year and have fallen 44% in the last 12 months.

