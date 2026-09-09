Apple’s biggest product shake-up in years will put its new CEO and investors under the spotlight.

A foldable iPhone could open Apple to a new premium product category.

Historical launch-day trading shows investors often sell the news.

Ternus faces pressure to prove Apple can sustain growth beyond the Cook era.

Apple Inc.’s long-awaited iPhone launch is finally here, with investors watching closely as John Ternus takes the stage for the first time as Apple CEO and unveils the company’s most radical iPhone yet — a foldable model that could redefine its flagship product.

The stakes are particularly high for Ternus, who took over from Tim Cook on Sept. 1 and is tasked with convincing Wall Street that Apple can deliver another era of product innovation.

The launch also comes against an interesting backdrop for Apple stock. Shares have mostly struggled on the day new iPhones are revealed, raising the possibility that the stock could face pressure again.

Apple’s stock fell on five of those eight launch days, with the iPhone 12 launch producing the steepest decline. While one-day moves are influenced by broader market conditions and investor expectations, the pattern highlights the challenge Apple faces in turning product announcements into immediate stock gains.



This year, the iPhone Duo – as Bloomberg says it will be called – could be particularly important. The foldable represents the biggest design change in the iPhone’s nearly 20-year history — a significant development for a product that accounts for roughly half of Apple’s sales. Bloomberg reported that the device has been years in the making and was pushed forward by Cook and Ternus as Apple sought a new premium product category.

‘IPhone Duo’ Watch

The foldable phone is expected to start at $2,000, with higher-storage versions potentially approaching $3,000. Bloomberg reported that Apple initially targeted $1,999 but has faced higher component costs amid a memory shortage.

The device is expected to feature a roughly 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch outer screen, dual 48-megapixel rear cameras, Apple’s C2 modem and A20 Pro chip, alongside multitasking capabilities and Apple Pencil support.

The foldable is expected to go on sale as early as October, with white and dark-blue finishes.

For Ternus, however, the launch is about more than a new iPhone. After Cook’s tenure saw Apple’s revenue climb toward half a trillion dollars and its stock gain roughly 2,300%, the new CEO now has his first chance to show whether he can fold Apple into its next chapter of growth.

Retail View On AAPL

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for AAPL rose slightly but remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, with traders speculating the price action on Wednesday. “$AAPL market makers gonna run this over 320s tomorrow then probably drop it.. event tomorrow! Sides ways today for tomorrow pop,” said a trader.

Another wrote: “$AAPL I know its sell the news.. tomorrow this will either move to 300 or be around the 315-320 range.”

AAPL shares are up 16.6% year to date.

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