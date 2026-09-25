Infleqtion’s latest breakthrough underscores the push to make quantum systems more commercially viable.

Infleqtion entangled 30 logical qubits using 80 physical qubits on its commercial quantum computing platform.

An AI-assisted discovery helped halve the physical gates needed for a key logical operation, potentially reducing errors.

Infleqtion recently reported that its second-quarter revenue rose $12.6 million $12.6 million.

Infleqtion shares surged 3.4% on Thursday and extended the climb overnight after the quantum computing company announced it had successfully entangled 30 logical qubits using just 80 physical qubits, marking a key milestone for its quantum computing platform.

The company unveiled the achievement at the Quantum World Congress 2026, saying it is the first neutral-atom quantum computing company to reach 30 logical qubits on a commercial system.

The milestone is significant because physical qubits are highly vulnerable to environmental noise and errors, while logical qubits use multiple physical qubits and software-based error-correction techniques to create more reliable quantum information.

Infleqtion said its 30 logical qubits were entangled into a single coherent quantum state, with the signal measuring approximately 1,000 times stronger than the underlying noise.

AI Helps Cut Quantum Gates

In a statement Thursday, the company said the result validates the architecture of its Sqale quantum processing platform and Superstaq software, while demonstrating the benefits of designing quantum hardware and software together.

An AI-assisted discovery also helped Infleqtion cut the number of physical gates required for a key logical operation by half. Quantum gates are the basic operations used to manipulate quantum information, so reducing the number required can help limit errors and improve system efficiency.

For the broader quantum computing industry, the achievement highlights a central challenge in moving from experimental machines to commercially useful systems: improving how efficiently physical qubits can be converted into reliable logical qubits.

Infleqtion Expands Commercial Business

The announcement comes as Infleqtion expands its commercial and government business.

In August, the company reported second-quarter revenue of $12.6 million, up 116%, and raised its 2026 revenue outlook. Infleqtion said it secured a proposed up to $100 million U.S. Commerce Department funding agreement, three Department of Energy Genesis Mission projects and a contract to deploy a fault-tolerant quantum computer in Illinois in 2027.

Retail View On INFQ

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for INFQ shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ and the ticker trended among the top five as of late Thursday.

“$INFQ regardless of temporary price movement, this news is yet more indication that this company underpromises and over delivers,” a trader wrote.

”In a world built mostly on hype these days, INFQ continues to take a conservative approach to goal setting and routinely delivers more in less time than the stated goal.”

Infleqtion is the first neutral-atom quantum computing company to go public. In its February SPAC merger, the company raised more than $550 million in gross proceeds.

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