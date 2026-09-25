Citi analyst Michael Rollins lowered Comcast's price target to $27.50 from $30 and maintained a Buy rating.

KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel downgraded Comcast to Underweight from Sector Weight with a price target of $18.

Citi’s revised target still implies an upside of about 24% from the last closing price of CMCSA stock, while KeyBanc’s target implies a downside of more than 18%.

Meanwhile, as per Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target on CMCSA stock was $29.65, implying an upside of nearly 34% from the stock’s last close.

Shares of Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) closed down nearly 2% on Thursday and continued to decline overnight after two analysts turned cautious on the company.

According to The Fly, Citi analyst Michael Rollins lowered Comcast's price target to $27.50 from $30 and maintained a Buy rating. In contrast, KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel downgraded Comcast to Underweight from Sector Weight with a price target of $18.

CMCSA Stock: Street View

Citi’s revised target still implies an upside of about 24% from the last closing price of CMCSA stock, while KeyBanc’s target implies a downside of more than 18%.

Rollins said that the revision came as part of the third-quarter earnings preview. Comcast is slated to report its Q3 results after a month.

Citi cited a more competitive broadband market for the target cut. Telecom fiber is getting more promotional, the analyst said in a research note. Citi now believes Comcast's broadband market share will take longer to find an "equilibrium."

Meanwhile, as per Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target on CMCSA stock was $29.65, implying an upside of nearly 34% from the stock’s last close.

Of the 28 analysts covering the stock, nine have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on the company, while 16 have a ‘Hold’ rating. The remaining three have a ‘Sell’ or lower rating on Comcast.

CMCSA Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CMCSA stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ over 24 hours.

One user said, “$CMCSA 2 things can be true: yes the company is losing subs and competition is killing them right now. The valuation of the 2 parts of the business come spin off time is much higher than the current valuation.”

Another user said, “$CMCSA Despite negative sentiment, Comcast remains a massive cash generator. Over the past twelve months, it pulled in nearly $18 billion in free cash flow, rendering a cash flow yield of over 22% relative to its compressed market cap.”

CMCSA shares are down about 20% so far in 2026.

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