According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is preparing to unveil a revamped MacBook Pro over this fall and next year, along with an updated version of every Mac desktop that it currently sells.

Apple is preparing to roll out refreshed versions of every Mac it sells over the coming months, beginning with a new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M6 chip and the first iMac refresh in two years.

According to the report, development of both devices has been completed, though they are not expected to ship until the fall.

Beyond the initial wave, Apple is also working on updated MacBook Air, Mac mini and Mac Studio models with newer chips.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is planning a major overhaul of its lineup of MacBooks and iMacs as it looks to capitalize on soaring demand for high-performance devices driven by AI.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is preparing to unveil a revamped MacBook Pro over this fall and next year, along with an updated version of every Mac desktop that it currently sells.

Apple shares were down nearly 1% in Wednesday morning’s trade.

MacBooks To Get New AAPL Silicon, Mac Refresh To Join The Party

Apple is preparing to roll out refreshed versions of every Mac it sells over the coming months, beginning with a new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M6 chip and the first iMac refresh in two years. According to the report, development of both devices is complete, though they are not expected to ship until the fall.

Beyond the initial wave, Apple is also working on updated MacBook Air, Mac mini and Mac Studio models with newer chips, while a redesigned high-end MacBook Pro featuring an OLED display and touchscreen remains on track for release between late this year and early next year.

The high-end MacBook Pro is said to be powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, which currently power the notebooks Apple launched in March this year. Apple is also said to be planning to launch new models powered by M7 Pro and M7 Max chips in 2027 and 2028.

The report notes that the rollout of some desktop models could depend on memory chip availability.

AAPL Sets Its Sights On AI-Fueled Demand

Apple's Mac business is projected to post sales growth for a third consecutive year as demand for powerful laptops and desktops rises amid the AI boom, according to the report. The devices have recently gained popularity among users running computing-intensive AI agents.

The report added that Apple's Mac mini and Mac Studio have become popular for AI applications because of their processing power and ability to connect to external monitors and different computing environments. Demand has outpaced supply, with some current Mac mini and Mac Studio models facing shipping delays of at least three months.

What Retail Traders Think Of AAPL Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Apple trended in the ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

AAPL stock is up 20% year-to-date and 52% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is up 19% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 26%.

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