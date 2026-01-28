After weather-related disruptions in late 2025, the company is set to resume full production and expand both its physical and digital asset offerings.

Asia Broadband’s flagship Etzatlan Plant will resume gold and silver processing on Feb. 2, 2026.

AABB finalized a long-term processing deal for a gold and silver ore stockpile in Etzatlán, Jalisco, valued at over $1 billion.

The company is launching its next-generation cryptocurrency wallet in early February.

Asia Broadband Inc. (AABB) is attracting increased attention from retail traders after announcing on Wednesday that it is ramping up operations across mining, digital assets, and investor engagement initiatives.

Mining Operations Restart And Expansion

The company’s flagship Etzatlan Plant will resume gold and silver processing on Feb. 2, 2026, following extensive repairs and staff restructuring caused by flooding last year. From May to September 2025, the facility processed 34,500 tons of ore at an average of 300 tons per day, generating a total gross profit of about $2.3 million.

Asia Broadband said it is fabricating tanks for its Phase 2 expansion off-site, while evaluating integration of newly acquired rGO (Reduced Graphene Oxide) technology to enhance ore recovery. Management anticipates finalizing revised plant design and installation schedules by May 2026.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

AABB’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:35 a.m. ET on Jan. 28, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

New Stockpile Agreement And Shareholder Engagement

AABB finalized a long-term processing deal for a gold and silver ore stockpile in Etzatlán, Jalisco, valued at over $1 billion. This marks the company’s largest high-yield asset addition to date.

The company is launching its next-generation cryptocurrency wallet in early February and migrating its gold-backed token (AABBG) to the Algorand blockchain for improved efficiency. A silver-backed token (AABBS) is scheduled to launch on Feb. 10, 2026. AABB plans a $1.2 million marketing campaign to promote wallet adoption, metal-backed tokens, and NFTs in 2026.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, AABB spent $10.24 million on share buybacks and plans to complete the $12 million program. The company is also considering an uplisting to the OTCQB within 24 months to improve transparency and market credibility.

AABB stock has gained over 32% in the last 12 months.

