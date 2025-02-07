5 Technology And Communication Services Stocks That Attracted Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits This Week

Stocks witnessed strength this week amid President Donald Trump’s decision to delay the implementation of tariffs on Canada and Mexico, mixed earnings and jobs data, and relatively robust manufacturing data.

The S&P 500 Index, a measure of the broader market, is trading with a weekly gain heading into the final session. After a weak start to the week, stocks came back up as traders reacted to President Donald Trump’s decision to delay the implementation of tariffs on Canada and Mexico, mixed earnings and jobs data, and relatively robust manufacturing data.

Even as the market gears up to digest the all-important non-farm payrolls data, here’s a compilation of the tech stocks that generated a lot of buzz on the Stocktwits platform:

Bill Holdings, Inc. (BILL)

San Jose, California-based Bill, a provider of financial operations platform for small- and midsize businesses, saw its stock plummet by more than 28% in Friday’s pre-market session.

The plunge came despite the company reporting forecast-beating second-quarter results as investors turned skittish over the sub-par third-quarter revenue guidance.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Bill stock remained ‘extremely bearish' (16/100), while the message volume stayed ‘extremely high.’

BILL sentiment and message volume February 7, as of 6:26 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The seven-day change in message volume was 5,800%. The stock has added nearly 14% so far this year after reporting a more muted 3.8% gain in 2024.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)

Digital Turbine stock skyrocketed over 94% on Thursday after the Austin, Texas-based mobile growth platform company reported above-consensus fiscal year 2025 third-quarter results. The company also raised its annual guidance.

APPS sentiment and message volume February 7, as of 6:26 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward Digital Turbine stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (85/100), with the positive mood accompanied by an ‘extremely high’ message volume.

An ongoing Stocktwits poll found that 60% of the respondents were currently “long-term” bullish on the stock.

The stock has gained about 200% so far this year after shedding three-fourths of its valuation in 2024.

The message volume on the Digital Turbine stream was up 5,043% over the past seven days.

Society Pass Inc. (SOPA)

Shares of Singapore-based Society Pass, an operator of fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants, jumped 16.9% on Thursday.

Society Pass stock has been building up some momentum since Friday, when it broke above the $1 barrier, with insider buying and media coverage lifting sentiment.

The nano-cap stock has gained 131% so far this year, reversing a smattering of the 80% losses it incurred in 2024.

The seven-day message volume change is a positive 4,200%.

Roblox Corp. (RBLX)

Roblox stock ended Thursday’s session down 11.06% after being down as much as 20.4% intraday. The negative reaction stemmed from investor concerns over fourth-quarter bookings and other key user metrics trailing expectations despite the headline beat.

However, the retail mood is exuberant. The sentiment meter on Stocktwits read 81/100, suggesting an ‘extremely bullish’ mood and the message volume stayed ‘extremely high.’

RBLX sentiment and message volume February 7, as of 6:26 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The stock added 27% in 2024 and is up a more modest 16% this year.

The seven-day change in message volume was a positive 2,416.

Lightspeed Commerce, Inc. (LSPD)

Montreal-based e-commerce platform Lightspeed Commerce’s stock plunged 13.10% on Thursday despite a third-quarter beat, positive guidance and a $400 million buyback plan.

The company also said it decided to pursue business transformation following a strategic review.

LSPD sentiment and message volume February 7, as of 6:26 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward the Lightspeed Commerce stock turned ‘extremely bullish’ (78/100), with the positive sentiment accompanied by an ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Message volume has risen 2,200% over the past seven days.

Huya, Inc. (HUYA)

Shares of Hangzhou, China-based Huya, which offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform, climbed nearly 26% on Thursday, taking their year-to-date gain to nearly 90%.

Optimism regarding lowered costs for artificial intelligence software companies following DeepSeek’s emergence has been cited as a reason for some gains. In late-January, Huya introduced a new smart door lock solution that supports both the Matter protocol and home key in Apple Wallet.

HUYA sentiment and message volume February 7, as of 6:26 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward Huya stock cooled off, turning to ‘neutral’ from the ‘extremely bullish’ mood seen last month and ‘bullish’ mood seen last week. The message volume was ‘low.’

The seven-day change in message volume for Huya stock was 2,100%.

