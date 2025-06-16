The investment advisor sees potential for strong returns in these five stocks, including Mazagaon Dock, Apar Industries, and IDFC First Bank

SEBI-registered investment advisor Financial Independence has identified five potential multi-baggers poised to shine this year based on strong fundamentals, sectoral tailwinds, and long-term growth prospects.

They recommend accumulating these stocks through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) over the next six months to average entry levels and manage risk effectively.

Here’s a closer look at these high-conviction bets.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

A strategic defence PSU with a strong order book, Mazagaon Dock is well-positioned to benefit from India’s naval modernisation push. The company is debt-free and reported consistent profitability, making it an attractive bet.

Financial Independence suggests keeping a stop loss at Rs 2,490 (on a closing basis)

Apar Industries

A key player in conductors, cables, and specialty oils, this stock is positioned to benefit from rising demand from the power, infra, and EV sectors. The company has shown strong earnings growth and high return on equity (RoE).

They recommend keeping a stop loss (on closing basis) at Rs 5,428.

IDFC First Bank

With improving asset quality and rising retail book, IDFC First Bank is a bet on its turnaround story. The merger with IDFC is expected to support its strong growth outlook in lending & profitability.

Financial Independence suggests keeping a stop loss at Rs 52.4 (on a closing basis)

Jindal Stainless

India’s largest stainless steel producer, Jindal Stainless, is a play on infra, auto, and export growth. The company has reduced its debt significantly and shown improvement in margins.

They recommend keeping a stop loss (on closing basis) at Rs 494.

Greenpanel Industries

As a leader in the Medium-Density Fibreboard (MDF) segment, Greenpanel Industries benefits from the booming real estate and furniture market. With a strong balance sheet and return ratios, this stock holds promise.

Financial Independence suggests keeping a stop loss at Rs 198 (on a closing basis).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<