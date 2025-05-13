With dour projections continuing and a bankruptcy too, it was another significant news week for the retail sector.

Consumer stocks were in focus again last week amid a spate of significant news.

Dour projections continued from hotel operators such as Marriott (MAR) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to packaged food brands like WK Kellogg (KLG). At the same time, WeightWatchers firm WW International (WW) filed for bankruptcy.

However, discretionary stocks advanced last week while staples declined.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rose 0.4%, its third week of gains, while Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declined 0.8%.

For retail investors on Stocktwits, three key stocks caught their eyes. Here's why:



Penn Entertainment (stock down 21.1% YTD)

Retail chatter about Penn rose 400%.

Investors were watching the ongoing tussle between the casino operator and activist investor HG Vora Capital, where the latter is pushing for more board representation.

Also, last week, the casino operator posted quarterly sales and losses that missed analysts' estimates. Management said bad weather at the start of the year affected the business.



Nike (down 23% YTD)

Retail chatter about Nike rose 312%. Investors and observers, eying the progress in the company's turnaround plan under CEO Elliott Hill, got a major update last week.

Hill reorganized the company's structure into three areas: consumer and sport, marketing, and product creation, and prompted internal leaders to head the Nike brand, chief innovation, design, and product officer, and chief growth initiatives officer.



Chipotle Mexican Grill (down 17.65% YTD)

Retail chatter about Chipotle rose 250%. Investors are curiously watching how the company's shares have risen in recent weeks despite it lowering its annual sales projections in late April.

The rally, however, reversed on Friday when weak results from Restaurant Brands (QSR) dragged shares of rival chains along with its own.



For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<