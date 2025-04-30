1inch Network just landed on Solana, significantly boosting DeFi swaps with faster execution, minimal slippage, and advanced security features.

1inch Network (1INCH.X) just rolled out its swap protocol onto Solana (SOL.X), marking another step in its quest to dominate the DeFi swapping scene.

Solana haters are punching the air right now. With a whopping $539 billion in DEX volume, five billion transactions, and 228 million active addresses in just three months, Solana’s got more juice than people gave it credit for.

Swaps That Don’t Suck

Now you can trade more than one million Solana-based tokens on 1inch—securely, at low slippage, and protected from MEV shenanigans. Thanks to 1inch’s Fusion protocol, professional market makers (aka "resolvers") compete to execute your trades using Dutch auction mechanics, ensuring top-notch rates.

Pair that with Solana’s lightning-fast blocks, and you're looking at some seriously slick swap execution.

Oh, and 1inch’s contracts? Fully audited, open-source, and as trustworthy as DeFi gets.

Goodies for Developers

The integration also brings an API buffet for devs looking to integrate Solana:

Swap API

Balance API

Token API

Spot Price API

Transaction Gateway API

Gas Price API

Web3 RPC API

Cross-Chain Swaps Are Coming

Soon, you'll be able to swap seamlessly between Solana and 10 other blockchains supported by 1inch. It's official: Solana is about to ditch its isolation and become a central hub for global DeFi action.

