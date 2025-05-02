April saw Ontology push the boundaries of decentralized ID, logging millions of transactions and unveiling new community campaigns.

April was anything but quiet for ONT.

The Ontonaut soared to Paris, touched down in Tokyo, and still found time for Discord quizzes and AMA sessions. Meanwhile, the network itself logged 19,884,119 total transactions—a far cry from a ghost chain.

Decentralized identity stole the spotlight. Market research suggests that Self-Sovereign Identity could rocket to $1.15 trillion by 2034. Ontology’s pushing to be part of that surge.

A new $300,000 Dev Rewards pilot hopes to nudge developers toward human-first dApps, rather than spin another forgettable memecoin. And with ONT ID’s new X account, the community has a front-row seat to identity-related announcements.

Key highlights:

19,884,119 total transactions

Fur PFP Sharing campaign

AMA and giveaway with LetsExchange

Improved ONTO Wallet tutorials and features

The ONTO Wallet introduced a blog section for deeper insights, revealed March’s top 10 chains, and integrated new features to make decentralized ID a reality for everyday users.

Ontology views its future as being tied to bridging user autonomy with real utility.

Whether it’s staking nodes, launching identity-focused campaigns, or tackling cross-chain expansions, the pace isn’t slowing. The Ontonaut recommends staying vigilant.

In simpler terms, ONT’s April wasn’t just about stats or hype; it highlighted tangible gains and a firm, bold user-first vision.

