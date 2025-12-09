QCLS stock had surged 11% before declining 13% in the first half hour of trade on Wednesday.

Shkreli had earlier announced an investment in the company and expressed his desire to become the CEO.

Trading was twice halted within the first 15 minutes of the market opening.

QCLS said Martin Shkreli will add industry connections, early-stage growth expertise, and financial innovation insight as it scales its next-gen computing platform.

Shares of Q/C Technologies, Inc. (QCLS) crashed over 13% in volatile trading on Tuesday, after the company appointed Martin Shkreli as a strategic advisor.

Earlier in the session, QCLS had climbed more than 11%. However, trading was twice halted within the first 15 minutes of the market opening.

Shkreli Appointed Advisor

The company said former hedge fund manager and pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli will bring industry connections, early-stage growth experience, and insights into financial innovation as it scales its next-generation computing platform.

Shkreli joins an advisory roster that already includes noted technologist James Altucher, strengthening Q/C's expertise across computing, AI, and blockchain.

“I'm convinced that the next leap in frontier computing is optical, not purely quantum. Q/C’s ‘quantum class’ technology approach bridges frameworks, offering the potential for extraordinary performance and efficiency gains,” Shkreli said.

Q/C’s flagship QC-LPU100 laser processing units use light rather than electrical signals to deliver efficient, high-performance computing. In partnership with Lightsolver, the company is adapting its technology for real-world blockchain applications.

In a post on X last week, Shkreli announced an investment in the company and expressed his desire to become the CEO. Shkreli also added that the near-term target for the stock was $100.

The stock surged 38% that day, followed by a 48% jump in the following session.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the intraday decline, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volumes. QCLS was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits.

One user on the platform expects the stock to climb to $11. It is currently trading at $7.7.

