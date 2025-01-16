​​DraftKings Stock Dips On Maryland Tax Proposal: Retail Mood Sours

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on the stock was ‘extremely bearish’ compared to ‘bearish’ a week ago.

​​DraftKings Stock Dips On Maryland Tax Proposal: Retail Mood Sours
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 10:00 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Shares of DraftKings ($DKNG) slipped 3% on Wednesday after Maryland proposed tax hikes on sports betting and gambling sales as part of its budget plan, dampening retail sentiment.

The proposal reportedly includes a plan to raise the sports betting tax rate to 30% from 15%, and hike the land-based table game tax rate to 25% from 20%. The hikes are part of a “broader tax reform.”

Truist analyst Barry Jonas thinks the proposed hikes are a negative for gaming stocks, but for online sports betting, the hike to a 30% tax rate "could have been much worse,” Fly.com reported citing the analyst.

Maryland would become the third state to hike taxes in online betting should the proposal go into effect. The land-based proposal was the first the analyst firm had seen, added the report.

Other online operators that could be impacted include Flutter Entertainment (FLUT), MGM Resorts (MGM), Caesars (CZR) and Penn Entertainment (PENN) as well as the potential impact to land-based operators such as MGM, and Churchill Downs (CHDN).

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on the stock was ‘extremely bearish’ compared to ‘bearish’ a week ago. Message volumes climbed to ‘extremely high’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-01-16 at 8.05.32 AM.png

Recently, Bloomberg reported the company could be slapped with a federal lawsuit over user video viewing and video game-playing history it shared on third-party platforms, including Meta Inc. The alleged privacy breach would violate the Video Privacy Protection Act.

DraftKings stock is up 4.09% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Retail Investors Back TSM’s 30% Revenue Growth Ambitions – Some Expect Bigger Gains

Retail Investors Back TSM’s 30% Revenue Growth Ambitions – Some Expect Bigger Gains

Boot Barn Stock Up On Analyst Revision: But Retail Stays Cautious

Boot Barn Stock Up On Analyst Revision: But Retail Stays Cautious

Retail Investors Bet Big On Intel’s Turnaround, Call the Stock ‘Undervalued’

Retail Investors Bet Big On Intel’s Turnaround, Call the Stock ‘Undervalued’

BigBear.ai Stock Surges After-Market As New CEO With Trump-Era Ties Sparks Retail Optimism For Government Deals

BigBear.ai Stock Surges After-Market As New CEO With Trump-Era Ties Sparks Retail Optimism For Government Deals

Chipotle Stock Rises After Investments In ‘Duckweed,’ Methane Reduction: Retail Cheers

Chipotle Stock Rises After Investments In ‘Duckweed,’ Methane Reduction: Retail Cheers

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Gauthami Jadav's weekly salary revealed RBA

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Gauthami Jadav's weekly salary revealed

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Jr NTR 'SHOCKED' as his Devara co-star stabbed; here's what he said RBA

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Jr NTR 'SHOCKED' as his Devara co-star stabbed; here's what he said

Never felt so unsafe...', Pooja Bhatt OPENS up on attack on Saif Ali Khan ATG

'Never felt so unsafe...', Pooja Bhatt OPENS up on attack on Saif Ali Khan

Bengaluru: BBMP achieves 83% of property tax target, eyes Rs 500 crore by March end vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP achieves 83% of property tax target, eyes Rs 500 crore by March end

AI impact on banking: 2 lakh employees could lose jobs to Automation AJR

AI impact on banking: 2 lakh employees could lose jobs to Automation

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon