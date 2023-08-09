Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World's warmest welcomes: 6 countries known for their hospitality

    Discover the top 6 countries renowned for their warm hospitality and welcoming nature. Explore cultures that go above and beyond to make visitors feel at home, creating unforgettable travel experiences.

    World's warmest welcomes: 6 countries known for their hospitality
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 6:26 PM IST

    ​​​​​​These countries not only offer stunning landscapes and unique cultural experiences but also go above and beyond to make visitors feel like part of their communities. As you embark on your travel adventures, consider these hospitable destinations for an unforgettable journey that's rich in culture and warmth.

    1. Japan: A Culture of Courtesy

    Japan's reputation for impeccable manners and genuine kindness is evident in every interaction. From traditional ryokan stays to bustling urban centres, the Japanese embrace the concept of "omotenashi", making visitors feel like honoured guests.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    2. Thailand: The Land of Smiles

    Thailand's warm smiles and open arms make it a beloved destination for travellers. The Thai people's genuine friendliness, combined with their rich cultural heritage, create an atmosphere of genuine hospitality.

    3. Greece: Sharing the Joy of Life

    The Greek concept of "philoxenia," meaning the love of strangers, is deeply embedded in the culture. Greeks take pride in sharing their delicious cuisine, vibrant traditions, and stunning landscapes with visitors.

    4. New Zealand: The Kiwi Spirit

    New Zealand's laid-back vibe and friendly locals, known as "Kiwis," make travellers feel like part of the community. The country's breathtaking scenery is matched only by the warmth of its people.

    5. Ireland: The Warmth of the Emerald Isle

    Ireland's pub culture and storytelling traditions contribute to its legendary hospitality. The Irish value camaraderie and connection, ensuring that visitors leave with fond memories.

    6. Morocco: Genuine Generosity

    Moroccan hospitality, known as "l'hospitalité marocaine," is deeply rooted in the culture. From offering mint tea to inviting strangers into their homes, Moroccans exemplify generosity and genuine care.

