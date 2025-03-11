Impress your partner: Trendy Red Lipstick Shades to Ignite Romance

Lifestyle
Want to see your husband attractive and in a romantic mood? Cast the magic of red lipstick. Here are 7 best trendy red lipstick shades and their numbers.
MAC's Ruby Woo is an evergreen classic red shade that looks perfect on every skin tone. Its rich pigmentation and matte texture make it long-lasting.
If you want a slightly intense and sensual look, then Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Pioneer (Shade No. 20) will be the best shade. Deep blood red is the best choice.
For burgundy red, choose L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Pure Garnet (Shade No. 364). This shade is a perfect mix of glamour, mystery and class.
For cherry red, you can take Huda Beauty Power Bullet El Cinco De Mayo (Shade No. 147). This soft and glossy red shade will make your smile even brighter.
If you want a slightly bright and funky vibe in red, then this orange-red shade in Lakmé 9 to 5 Primer + Matte Red Coat (Shade No. MP19) will be the best.
If you want your lips to look soft and deep like red rose petals, then wine red shade will be perfect. For this, you can take Sugar Matte As Hell Scarlett O’Hara.
If you want a royal and graceful look, then this maroon-undertone red will be the best. It looks very beautiful especially on Indian skin tones. Choose Nykaa Matte Lipstick.
