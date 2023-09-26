Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Heart Health 2023: 7 ways to de-stress, help your heart

    Managing stress is essential for maintaining heart health. Chronic stress can contribute to heart disease and other health problems. Here are some tips to help you keep stress from hurting your heart.

    World Heart Health 2023: 7 ways to de-stress, help your heart RBA EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Stress management is crucial for heart health. High-stress levels can contribute to the development of heart disease and other health problems. Remember that everyone experiences stress, but how you manage it can significantly impact your heart health. By incorporating these strategies into your daily life, you can reduce the harmful effects of stress on your heart and overall well-being.

    Here are seven effective ways to de-stress and promote a healthier heart:

    World Heart Health 2023: 7 ways to de-stress, help your heart RBA EAI

    Exercise regularly: Physical activity is a potent stress reliever. Endorphins, which are natural mood boosters, are released during exercise. Aim for at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity exercise.

    Practice Relaxation Techniques: Deep breathing, meditation, and progressive muscle relaxation are all relaxation techniques that can help you calm your mind and reduce stress. Make these practises a part of your regular routine.

    Set Realistic Goals: Don't overwhelm yourself with excessive expectations. Set achievable goals and prioritize your tasks to prevent unnecessary stress.

    Healthy Diet: A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is recommended. Excessive coffee and sugar consumption can worsen stress.

    Adequate Sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep every night. Poor sleep can exacerbate stress, so set a regular sleep pattern and a calming nighttime ritual.

    Stay Connected: Maintain a solid network of friends and family for support. During stressful times, talking with loved ones can give emotional comfort.

    Limit Screen Time: Reduce your exposure to stress-inducing content, especially on social media. Set boundaries for screen time and prioritize activities that promote relaxation and well-being.

    Also Read: World Heart Day 2023: What is heart-healthy lifestyle? Know how it can change your life

    World Heart Health 2023: 7 ways to de-stress, help your heart RBA EAI

    Time Management: Manage your time effectively by setting realistic deadlines and avoiding overcommitment. Prioritize tasks and delegate when possible.

    Mindfulness and Yoga: These practices can help you stay in the present moment, reducing worries about the past or future. They can also promote relaxation and reduce stress.

    Limit Alcohol use and Quit Smoking: Both excessive alcohol use and smoking can lead to cardiac issues and stress levels. Reducing or eliminating these behaviours can improve your heart health and stress levels.

    Seek specialist Help: If you see that stress negatively impacts your life and health, consult a mental health specialist. Stress management techniques such as therapy or counselling may be quite beneficial.

    Also Read: World Heart Day 2023: Significance of good 'Heart Health' 

    Engage in Hobbies: Pursue hobbies and activities you enjoy. Engaging in creative, recreational, or relaxing activities can provide an outlet for stress.

    Remember that everyone experiences stress, but how you manage it can greatly impact your heart health. By incorporating these strategies into your daily life, you can reduce the harmful effects of stress on your heart and overall well-being.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 26, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 26, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    World Tourism Day 2023: From Spiti Valley to Kinnaur - Exploring 6 hidden gems of the Himalayas snt eai

    World Tourism Day 2023: From Spiti Valley to Kinnaur - Exploring 6 hidden gems of the Himalayas

    Caffeine Damage: 5 damaging side effects of Coffee harmful for Shiny Hair Locks vma eai

    Caffeine Damage: 5 damaging side effects of Coffee harmful for Shiny Hair Locks

    Body Hazards: 5 worse side effects of excessive Coffee consumption harmful for Skin vma eai

    Body Hazards: 5 worse side effects of excessive Coffee consumption harmful for Skin

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 26, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 26, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    World Tourism Day 2023: From Spiti Valley to Kinnaur - Exploring 6 hidden gems of the Himalayas snt eai

    World Tourism Day 2023: From Spiti Valley to Kinnaur - Exploring 6 hidden gems of the Himalayas

    Last minute visa approval: Pakistan squad cleared for ODI World Cup 2023 travel to India snt

    Last-minute visa approval: Pakistan squad cleared for ODI World Cup 2023 travel to India

    Caffeine Damage: 5 damaging side effects of Coffee harmful for Shiny Hair Locks vma eai

    Caffeine Damage: 5 damaging side effects of Coffee harmful for Shiny Hair Locks

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon