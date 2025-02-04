World Cancer Day: Inspiring stories of triumph over THIS dreadful disease in India

On World Cancer Day, we celebrate not only medical advancements but also the resilience of those who have fought cancer and emerged stronger. In India, where cancer cases are rising, many individuals have turned their struggles into inspiring journeys of hope, awareness, and change. Here are some extraordinary cancer warriors from India whose stories continue to inspire millions.

Yuvraj Singh – From cricket field to cancer battle and back



Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was at the peak of his career when he was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer in 2011. Despite undergoing aggressive chemotherapy in the U.S., he never gave up. After months of struggle, he made a remarkable comeback to cricket in 2012, proving that determination can conquer even the toughest battles. Today, Yuvraj runs the YouWeCan Foundation, which helps cancer patients with early detection and treatment.

Manisha Koirala – A bollywood star’s triumph over ovarian cancer



Actress Manisha Koirala, known for her roles in films like Dil Se and Khamoshi, was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer in 2012. She underwent surgery and treatment in the U.S. and emerged victorious. Since then, she has become a strong advocate for cancer awareness, sharing her journey and inspiring others to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Her book Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life chronicles her battle and survival.

Sonali Bendre – Fighting metastatic cancer with positivity



In 2018, Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer, a severe form of the disease that had spread beyond its origin. She sought treatment in New York and documented her journey on social media, inspiring countless people with her courage and optimism. Today, she continues to advocate for cancer awareness and early detection.

Anju Sharma – A teacher who became an advocate



Anju Sharma, a schoolteacher from Delhi, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. Instead of hiding her journey, she openly shared it with her students, teaching them about the importance of early detection. After recovering, she started free cancer awareness workshops in schools and communities to educate women about self-examinations and the need for regular check-ups.

V Sreenivasan – The auto driver who helps cancer patients



Chennai-based auto driver V Sreenivasan, also known as the "Cancer Auto Anna," has been providing free rides to cancer patients for over a decade. After losing his wife to cancer due to financial constraints, he vowed to support underprivileged patients by taking them to hospitals at no cost. His selfless service has touched many lives, proving that compassion can make a real difference.

Dr. V Shanta – The woman who transformed cancer care in India



Though not a cancer survivor, Dr. V Shanta dedicated her life to making cancer treatment accessible to the poor. She was the force behind Adyar Cancer Institute in Chennai, which provides world-class cancer treatment at minimal costs. Her work revolutionized oncology in India, ensuring that thousands of cancer patients received the care they needed.

Heena Khan – A fighter’s journey against breast cancer

Television star Heena Khan, known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. Despite the emotional and physical challenges, she faced her treatment with unwavering strength. Throughout her battle, she remained vocal about the importance of early detection and self-care, inspiring many with her positivity. Today, Heena continues to raise awareness, using her platform to encourage others to stay strong and prioritize their health.



Cancer may be a tough battle, but these inspiring individuals from India prove that resilience, awareness, and early detection can make all the difference. On World Cancer Day, let’s honor their journeys and continue spreading hope.

Latest Videos