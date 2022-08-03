World Breastfeeding Week: Breast milk is crucial to strengthen the bond between mother and child, report

We spoke to Dr Bhavani Punitha, Senior Neonatologist, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, who talked about the importance of World Breastfeeding Week and more

Breastfeeding is an essential factor in a woman's and child's life. Hence every year, to promote and educate about the importance of Breastfeeding, August 1st to August 7th is celebrated as Breastfeeding week.

This year's World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) theme is: Step up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support. The objective of WBW2022 is to inform people about their role in strengthening the warm chain of breastfeeding support.

Two, anchor Breastfeeding as part of good nutrition, food security and reduction in inequalities. Three, engage with individuals and organisations along the warm chain of breastfeeding support. Four, galvanise action on strengthening the capacity of actors and systems for transformational change.

Vegetables, fruits, pulses and proteins are very good for children. Also, mother's milk gives them balanced nutrients. Babies get the necessary vitamins, proteins and fat from breast milk.

Benefits of Breastfeeding