Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Breastfeeding Week: Breast milk is crucial to strengthen the bond between mother and child, report

    We spoke to Dr Bhavani Punitha, Senior Neonatologist, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, who talked about the importance of World Breastfeeding Week and more 
     

    World Breastfeeding Week: Breast milk is crucial to strengthen the bond between mother and child RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Breastfeeding is an essential factor in a woman's and child's life. Hence every year, to promote and educate about the importance of Breastfeeding, August 1st to August 7th is celebrated as Breastfeeding week. 

    This year's World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) theme is: Step up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support. The objective of WBW2022 is to inform people about their role in strengthening the warm chain of breastfeeding support. 

    Also Read: World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Managing breastfeeding routine as a working mother

    Two, anchor Breastfeeding as part of good nutrition, food security and reduction in inequalities. Three, engage with individuals and organisations along the warm chain of breastfeeding support. Four, galvanise action on strengthening the capacity of actors and systems for transformational change.

    Vegetables, fruits, pulses and proteins are very good for children. Also, mother's milk gives them balanced nutrients. Babies get the necessary vitamins, proteins and fat from breast milk.

    Also Read: World Breastfeeding Week: 5 benefits of breastfeeding for both baby and mother

    Benefits of Breastfeeding 

    • Breastfeeding decreases morbidity and mortality related to various infections, diarrhoea, respiratory tract infections, otitis mefia (ear infection) and several other diseases. It builds up stronger immunity in children, effective even in adulthood.
    • Breastfeeding promotes intellectual and motor development, although the mechanisms are not fully understood. 
    • Breastmilk contains long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids, commonly called LCPUFAs, essential for brain growth and development. The skin-to-skin contact during breastfeeding is thought to provide psychosocial stimulation and social bonding, helping developmental skills.
    • Breastfeeding reduces the rates of chronic diseases like allergies, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, cancer and chron disease.
    • Breastfeeding affects maternal health too immediately after delivery; if breastfeeding is initiated within 1hr, it causes the release of oxytocin, helping in the contraction of the uterus, the expulsion of the placenta and decreases postpartum bleeding. It decreases the risk of postmenopausal breast and ovarian cancer. It delays the return of fertility so that the risks related to short birth intervals are reduced.
    • Finally, breastfeeding also is helpful for economic growth. It contributes directly or indirectly to the sustainable development goals. It is the least expensive modality of feeding than breastmilk substitutes and formulas.
    • Thus it is essential to promote and propagate the importance of Breastfeeding at all levels of care and in society.

     

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lung Cancer: Cure rate can be as high as 80% to 90% if detected in early stage RBA

    Lung Cancer: Cure rate can be as high as 80% to 90% if detected in early stage

    Numerology Predictions for August 3 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for August 3: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 3 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 3, 2022: Be careful Aries, Taurus; peaceful day for Leo, Cancer

    World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Managing breastfeeding routine as a working mother RBA

    World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Managing breastfeeding routine as a working mother

    Nag Panchami 2022 Know date history significance time of puja and how is it celebrated in India gcw

    Nag Panchami 2022: Know date, history, puja timings and how is it celebrated in India

    Recent Stories

    Remember and Never Forget: Sowar Vijay Kumar, 22 Rashtriya Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Sowar Vijay Kumar, 22 Rashtriya Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Dhakane Yashwant Arjun, 15 Maratha LI

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Dhakane Yashwant Arjun, 15 Maratha LI

    Lung Cancer: Cure rate can be as high as 80% to 90% if detected in early stage RBA

    Lung Cancer: Cure rate can be as high as 80% to 90% if detected in early stage

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Check out how the Indian action is planned out for Day 6-ayh

    CWG 2022: Check out how the Indian action is planned out for Day 6

    Numerology Predictions for August 3 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for August 3: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon