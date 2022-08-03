World Breastfeeding Week: Breast milk is crucial to strengthen the bond between mother and child, report
We spoke to Dr Bhavani Punitha, Senior Neonatologist, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, who talked about the importance of World Breastfeeding Week and more
Breastfeeding is an essential factor in a woman's and child's life. Hence every year, to promote and educate about the importance of Breastfeeding, August 1st to August 7th is celebrated as Breastfeeding week.
This year's World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) theme is: Step up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support. The objective of WBW2022 is to inform people about their role in strengthening the warm chain of breastfeeding support.
Two, anchor Breastfeeding as part of good nutrition, food security and reduction in inequalities. Three, engage with individuals and organisations along the warm chain of breastfeeding support. Four, galvanise action on strengthening the capacity of actors and systems for transformational change.
Vegetables, fruits, pulses and proteins are very good for children. Also, mother's milk gives them balanced nutrients. Babies get the necessary vitamins, proteins and fat from breast milk.
Benefits of Breastfeeding
- Breastfeeding decreases morbidity and mortality related to various infections, diarrhoea, respiratory tract infections, otitis mefia (ear infection) and several other diseases. It builds up stronger immunity in children, effective even in adulthood.
- Breastfeeding promotes intellectual and motor development, although the mechanisms are not fully understood.
- Breastmilk contains long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids, commonly called LCPUFAs, essential for brain growth and development. The skin-to-skin contact during breastfeeding is thought to provide psychosocial stimulation and social bonding, helping developmental skills.
- Breastfeeding reduces the rates of chronic diseases like allergies, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, cancer and chron disease.
- Breastfeeding affects maternal health too immediately after delivery; if breastfeeding is initiated within 1hr, it causes the release of oxytocin, helping in the contraction of the uterus, the expulsion of the placenta and decreases postpartum bleeding. It decreases the risk of postmenopausal breast and ovarian cancer. It delays the return of fertility so that the risks related to short birth intervals are reduced.
- Finally, breastfeeding also is helpful for economic growth. It contributes directly or indirectly to the sustainable development goals. It is the least expensive modality of feeding than breastmilk substitutes and formulas.
- Thus it is essential to promote and propagate the importance of Breastfeeding at all levels of care and in society.