World Autism Awareness Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme and more

Autism, according to the United Nations, is a lifelong neurological illness that emerges from early childhood, regardless of gender, colour, or socioeconomic background. Here's all you need to know.

World Autism Awareness Day is marked yearly on April 2 by United Nations member nations to increase awareness among their populations about persons with Autism Spectrum Disorder across the world. Autism, according to the United Nations, is a lifelong neurological illness that emerges from early childhood, regardless of gender, colour, or socioeconomic background. Stigma and prejudice associated with neurological impairments continue to be significant barriers to diagnosis and treatment, an issue that must be addressed by both developing and donor countries' public policymakers.

History

A resolution (A/RES/62/139) was designated by the United Nations General Assembly. On November 1, 2007, the council passed 'World Autism Awareness Day,' which was then adopted on December 18, 2007. The goal was to emphasise the importance of assisting autistic persons in improving their quality of life.

Mozah Bint Nasser Al-Missned, Qatar's UN envoy and consort of Emir Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, suggested "World Autism Awareness Day."

Theme

"Inclusive Quality Education for All" is the topic of World Autism Awareness Day 2022. Access to school, which had been made easier for years, particularly for autistic people, was disrupted after 2020 due to the development of the COVID-19 epidemic. According to the UN, this has reversed years of progress and increased educational inequality.

This year's commemoration will focus on inclusive education in the framework of ADG 4-the promise of reality-via a virtual event. A moderate panel discussion will take place, as well as brief presentations from self-advocates, educators, and specialists. "Leave no one behind" is the vision.