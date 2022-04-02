Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Autism Awareness Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme and more

    Autism, according to the United Nations, is a lifelong neurological illness that emerges from early childhood, regardless of gender, colour, or socioeconomic background. Here's all you need to know.

    World Autism Awareness Day 2022 Know history significance theme and more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 2, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    World Autism Awareness Day is marked yearly on April 2 by United Nations member nations to increase awareness among their populations about persons with Autism Spectrum Disorder across the world. Autism, according to the United Nations, is a lifelong neurological illness that emerges from early childhood, regardless of gender, colour, or socioeconomic background. Stigma and prejudice associated with neurological impairments continue to be significant barriers to diagnosis and treatment, an issue that must be addressed by both developing and donor countries' public policymakers.

    History
    A resolution (A/RES/62/139) was designated by the United Nations General Assembly. On November 1, 2007, the council passed 'World Autism Awareness Day,' which was then adopted on December 18, 2007. The goal was to emphasise the importance of assisting autistic persons in improving their quality of life.

    Mozah Bint Nasser Al-Missned, Qatar's UN envoy and consort of Emir Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, suggested "World Autism Awareness Day."

    Theme
    "Inclusive Quality Education for All" is the topic of World Autism Awareness Day 2022. Access to school, which had been made easier for years, particularly for autistic people, was disrupted after 2020 due to the development of the COVID-19 epidemic. According to the UN, this has reversed years of progress and increased educational inequality.

    This year's commemoration will focus on inclusive education in the framework of ADG 4-the promise of reality-via a virtual event. A moderate panel discussion will take place, as well as brief presentations from self-advocates, educators, and specialists. "Leave no one behind" is the vision.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Most awaited Swagat Yatra to return after two years of hiatus - adt

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Most awaited Swagat Yatra to return after two years of hiatus

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with drb

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert RBA

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert

    Ugadi 2022: Know the significance, history and celebration of this Hindu festival - adt

    Ugadi 2022: Know the significance, history and celebration of this Hindu festival

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month? RBA

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month?

    Recent Stories

    Will Smith resigns from Oscars Academy over Chris Rock slap statement

    'Shocking, painful and inexcusable': Will Smith quits Oscars Academy

    The big message India, Russia sent to the world amid Ukraine war

    The big message India, Russia sent to the world amid Ukraine war

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs DC gujarat-delhi Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs DC, Match Prediction: Gujarat and Delhi to clash in epic thriller

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs RR mumbai-rajasthan prediction team analysis players to watch head to head pitch probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs RR prediction: Can Mumbai regain winning ways against resilient Rajasthan?

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 Final Draw: Group of Death, games to watch out and more snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022 Final Draw: Group of Death, games to watch out and more

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon