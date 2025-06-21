Menopause is not an illness—it's a natural phase of life. Dispelling myths and accepting the facts enables women to welcome this change with knowledge, self-love, and the support they are entitled to.

Menopause is a natural physiological change in the life of every woman, but it is full of myths, misinformation, and misconception. Having facts about menopause will enable women to approach this phase of life with confidence and take informed health choices.

7 Surprising Menopause myths:

Following are 7 prevalent menopause myths busted with facts that all women must know:

1. Myth: Menopause Arrives Abruptly

Fact: Menopause is a gradual process.

The process starts with perimenopause, which may arrive in your 40s or earlier and then continue for a few years. The hormones go up and down during this period, and the symptoms such as irregular periods and hot flashes usually precede actual menopause, i.e., after 12 months of your previous period.

2. Myth: Menopause Only Includes Hot Flashes

Fact: It generates a variety of symptoms.

Hot flashes are common, but so are night sweats, mood swings, sleep disturbances, vaginal dryness, memory lapses, and weight gain. Each woman experiences menopause differently, and symptoms can vary in intensity and duration.

3. Myth: Menopause Means You’re Old

Fact: Menopause marks a new phase—not the end of youth.

Menopause usually happens between the ages of 45 and 55, but menopause is not aging. Most women enter their most productive, self-assured years after menopause. With good care, this time can be a positive experience.

4. Myth: You Can't Get Pregnant During Perimenopause

Fact: You can still become pregnant.

Even if you have an irregular cycle, ovulation may occur. Provided you have not had your period for a whole year, pregnancy can still occur. Practice contraception if you don't want to get pregnant because of perimenopause.

5. Myth: HRT Is Not Suitable for All Women

Fact: HRT is safe and helpful to most women.

Although HRT is not suitable for all women, it corrects most menopause symptoms. Benefits over risks in women under 60 or 10 years since menopause started usually prevail. Always see a doctor before treatment.

6. Myth: Menopause Causes Depression

Fact: Menopause can influence mood—but not produce clinical depression.

Hormonal fluctuations can lead to mood swings or anxiety, but menopause itself does not induce depression. But if one is vulnerable to mental illness, he or she is at more risk. Medical and emotional care is easily available and effective.

7. Myth: Weight Gain Is Inevitable

Fact: Weight gain is frequent but not unavoidable.

Slower metabolism and hormonal changes can make weight more difficult to manage. But with consistent exercise, mindful eating, and sleeping, weight management is achievable. It's lifestyles, not hormones.