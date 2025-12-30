Discover the amazing health benefits of drinking barley water. Studies show it helps stabilize blood sugar, aids in detoxification, improves digestion, and supports heart health. Learn why this traditional drink is great for you.

Barley water is a traditional drink renowned for its many health benefits. Packed with beta-glucan, a soluble fibre, it slows digestion, promotes a feeling of fullness, and helps curb excessive hunger, reducing the tendency to overeat. This makes it an excellent choice for those aiming to maintain a healthy diet and support weight management.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Additionally, barley water has been shown to stabilise blood sugar levels, helping control sudden spikes after meals, especially following sugary foods. Regular consumption can aid digestion, support metabolism, and contribute to overall wellness, making it a simple yet powerful addition to a balanced lifestyle.

Benefits of Barley Water

Studies indicate that barley water effectively lowers blood sugar levels. A recent study noted that women at risk of diabetes who consumed barley for four weeks experienced a decrease in their blood sugar levels. In another study, people with type 2 diabetes were also found to have lower blood sugar levels after consuming barley.

The antioxidant properties in barley water help flush out toxins and waste. It is a nutrient-rich and hydrating drink that helps maintain the body's pH balance and promotes the cleansing of the kidneys and liver.

The soluble fibre in barley water promotes the growth of healthy gut bacteria, supporting better digestion and overall gut health. Barley water acts as a natural detoxifier, helping to flush out toxins from the body and intestines through the urinary tract.

Drinking boiled barley water with lemon juice helps control cholesterol and improve heart health. Barley water helps hydrate the body and prevent dehydration. It also improves kidney function.