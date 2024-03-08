Why Rs 1 coin is added to wedding envelopes?

Putting a one rupee coin in envelopes is a common practice in some cultures or traditions, and there are various reasons behind it, let us look into a few.

Have you ever pondered why a one-rupee coin comes in a Shagun envelope? In India, there are many traditions, and it has long been observed that when a shagun envelop is presented to a loved one during his or her wedding, birthday, or any other occasion, the shagun envelop contains a one rupee coin in addition to the amount of money maintained inside the envelope. Putting a one rupee coin in envelopes is a common practice in some cultures or traditions, and there are various reasons behind it.

One rupee represents debt

People regard the extra 1 rupee to be the true debt owed by the recipient of the money, which he will eventually repay and the relationship will continue.

Metal is divine

It is thought that metal comes from the Earth, which is regarded as the mother in Hindu mythology and so auspicious. You've probably heard of the tradition of buying gold/silver or another metal-based item on Dhanteras to bring property into your home with Goddess Laxmi's blessings.

Metal is auspicious

Some people believe it is auspicious to give someone metal. You must have observed elders handing out rupee coins to priests during Dakshina. Coins are constructed from metal. Coins were previously made of copper and silver, but now steel-based alloys are utilized. As a result, when gifting a shagun, a one rupee coin is added.

Also read: WATCH: Mukesh Ambani terms Shah Rukh Khan as son Anant’s ‘godfather’ at pre-wedding festivities

Blessings remain indivisible

Another reason for distributing shagun in denominations such as 101, 201, and 501 is because these numerals are indivisible. As a result, if you present such quantities, it is thought that the good wishes, good luck, and blessings remain indivisible, which can be viewed as a bonus to the blessings received for gifting the larger amount of money.