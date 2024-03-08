Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Why Rs 1 coin is added to wedding envelopes?

    Putting a one rupee coin in envelopes is a common practice in some cultures or traditions, and there are various reasons behind it, let us look into a few.

    Why Rs 1 coin is added to wedding envelopes?
    Have you ever pondered why a one-rupee coin comes in a Shagun envelope? In India, there are many traditions, and it has long been observed that when a shagun envelop is presented to a loved one during his or her wedding, birthday, or any other occasion, the shagun envelop contains a one rupee coin in addition to the amount of money maintained inside the envelope. Putting a one rupee coin in envelopes is a common practice in some cultures or traditions, and there are various reasons behind it.

    One rupee represents debt

    People regard the extra 1 rupee to be the true debt owed by the recipient of the money, which he will eventually repay and the relationship will continue.

    Metal is divine

    It is thought that metal comes from the Earth, which is regarded as the mother in Hindu mythology and so auspicious. You've probably heard of the tradition of buying gold/silver or another metal-based item on Dhanteras to bring property into your home with Goddess Laxmi's blessings.

    Metal is auspicious

    Some people believe it is auspicious to give someone metal. You must have observed elders handing out rupee coins to priests during Dakshina. Coins are constructed from metal. Coins were previously made of copper and silver, but now steel-based alloys are utilized. As a result, when gifting a shagun, a one rupee coin is added.

    Blessings remain indivisible

    Another reason for distributing shagun in denominations such as 101, 201, and 501 is because these numerals are indivisible. As a result, if you present such quantities, it is thought that the good wishes, good luck, and blessings remain indivisible, which can be viewed as a bonus to the blessings received for gifting the larger amount of money. 

