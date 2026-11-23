As winter approaches, you may notice an increase in hunger and cravings for warm, comforting foods. But have you ever wondered why your appetite changes during colder months? Here's what happens.

Have you ever noticed that you feel hungrier during winter and often crave hot meals, sweets and comfort foods? There is a reason behind this seasonal change. As temperatures drop, our bodies respond to the cold in several ways, which can influence appetite, food preferences and eating habits.

Let's understand why we tend to feel hungrier during winter and what happens inside our bodies.

1. Your Body Uses Energy to Stay Warm

One of the main reasons behind increased hunger during winter is the body's need to maintain its normal temperature. When temperatures drop, the body works to keep its internal temperature around 37°C.

This process is known as thermoregulation. In colder conditions, the body may use additional energy to generate heat, particularly when exposed to cold for extended periods. This can sometimes increase hunger and make us feel like eating more.

However, the effect varies depending on how much time a person spends in the cold, their clothing and their activity levels.

2. You May Crave More Carbohydrates and Comfort Foods

During winter, many people find themselves reaching for foods such as parathas, pasta, sweets, soups and other carbohydrate-rich meals.

This may be linked to changes in mood, daily routines and food preferences during colder months. Shorter daylight hours can also affect mood and energy levels, making comforting foods more appealing.

Carbohydrate-rich foods provide energy, which is one reason they often become a popular choice during winter.

3. Changes in Daylight Can Affect Your Appetite

Winter brings shorter days and longer nights in many parts of the world. Reduced exposure to natural daylight can influence the body's internal clock, also known as the circadian rhythm.

This internal clock helps regulate several bodily functions, including sleep and hunger-related hormones.

Changes in sleep patterns and daily routines may influence appetite and eating habits. Some people may also experience seasonal mood changes that affect their food choices.

4. You May Feel Less Thirsty During Winter

Unlike summer, when sweating and thirst are more noticeable, people often drink less water during colder months.

Sometimes, the body can confuse mild thirst with hunger, making you feel like eating when you actually need fluids.

Drinking enough water throughout the day is important even when the weather is cold. Warm water, soups and herbal drinks can also help maintain hydration.

5. Reduced Physical Activity Can Change Your Eating Habits

Cold mornings and chilly evenings can make it difficult to maintain regular exercise routines. Many people prefer staying indoors rather than going for walks or engaging in outdoor activities.

At the same time, spending more time at home can increase snacking and eating out of boredom.

Although reduced physical activity does not directly cause hunger, changes in daily routines can influence how frequently we eat and how much we consume.

How Can You Manage Winter Hunger?

Feeling hungry during winter is normal, but maintaining balanced eating habits can help you stay healthy and energetic.

Here are a few simple habits to follow:

Eat balanced meals: Include protein, fibre, healthy fats and whole grains in your daily diet.